5 most memorable BLACKPINK stage outfits

BLACKPINK stage outfits are trend-setters, making everyone want to emulate them. The members of YG Entertainment’s top girl group are all fashion icons, carving a path for themselves in the fashion industry.

Each member is a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Bvlgari, Chanel, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and many more. They have represented these brands in various fashion shows as well.

BLACKPINK stage outfits are just as charismatic as the girls themselves, hence it is pertinent to compile a list of their best looks to celebrate their style.

BLACKPINK stage outfits: The group's 5 best looks

5) 2018 SBS Gayo Daejun

Their 2018 SBS Gayo Daejun look was nothing short of perfection. Their outfits were flashy yet sophisticated. Jennie wore a black Double Breasted Crystal Buttons Wool Blazer by Alessandra Rich.

However, crystal embroidery was added to the shoulder area to elevate the plain black jacket. She paired the look with her iconic Jennie hair clips. Rosé wore Balmain’s Embroidered Mini Dress. The black dress was completely embroidered with tiny crystal pieces, giving it a luxurious look.

Lisa wore Balmain’s Abstract Dress which was cut up to give a two piece blouse and skirt look, showing off her gorgeous abs. Jisoo wore Balmain’s Sequined Mesh Mini Dress, accentuating her tiny waist with a large black buckled belt.

4) 2021 The Late Late Show with James Corden

BLACKPINK made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 to promote their online concert THE SHOW and even performed their song Pretty Savage.

BLACKPINK's stage outfits for this show were elegant. Their monochromatic outfits were breathtaking. Jennie wore David Koma’s Houndsooth Crepe Corset Bodysuit which was see-through in the middle. The outfit showed off Jennie’s perfectly toned abs.

Jisoo was in a modified haute couture bridal gown from Bridal Kong. She paired it with Dice Kayek’s Black Belt Skirt. Rosé wore David Koma’s Neoprene Cropped Top, whose sleeves were bedazzled to match her sequinned Paillette Embellished Skirt by Paco Rabanne.

Lisa wore a white corset top and a jacket from David Koma’s Sequin Mini Dress, with a belt. She paired this with THEBLONDS’ sequined shorts.

3) 2018 In Your Area tour

For their 2018 In Your Area tour, BLACKPINK's stage outfits were coordinated baby-pink suits with pearl and silver jewelry embroidered on them. The outfits were tailor made for each member.

Jisoo wore an embroidered pink dress jacket. Rosé’s dress had cap sleeves with tinsels attached to them. Jennie wore a white crop top underneath a pink embroidered jacket and paired it off with pink shorts.

Lisa wore a long, one-sleeve jacket and shorts underneath. All the outfits gave a feminine yet powerful look as they were modeled after military outfits.

2) 2020 The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

In BLACKPINK’s How You Like That music video, the group wore modernized hanboks designed by designer Danha. Hanboks for women traditionally include a long skirt and a short blouse.

Danha took traditional hanboks and gave them a more modern and stylized look. BLACKPINK's stage outfits for their performance of How You Like That on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020 was also created by Danha.

The traditional hanboks were turned into stylish crop tops and shorts embroidered with cultural motifs and embellishments. The group received high praise for promoting Korean Culture and successfully mixing tradition with modernity.

1) 2019 Coachella

BLACKPINK's stage outfits for Coachella are praised even today and they have rightfully earned their place as the group's best stage outfit. The group performed on the Coachella stage in 2019, one of the first K-pop girl groups to do so.

For both days, they wore coordinated black and silver outfits. Their outfits were reinvented and modified to fit into the Coachella look, taking plain outfits and elevating them with glittery embellishments and embroidery.

Lisa’s outfits for both the days were modified from prom dresses to give a two piece blouse and skirt look. Other member’s outfits were also accessorized and styled similarly. BLACKPINK's stage outfits and performances were some of the most memorable moments from Coachella that year.

BLACKPINK is rumored to make a comeback in June. Fans are eagerly awaiting new music from the group as well as looking forward to their iconic performances and stage outfits for these brand new songs.

