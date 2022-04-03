5 things you need to dress like BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is a fashionista making everything she wears a trend. She is a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein and Chanel, two drastically different styles of luxury brands that both suit her. She is a true style icon, and many want to look like her.

Jennie has graced the cover of various magazines such as W and Elle, having the opportunity to be on the cover of some of them even multiple times. The BLACKPINK singer is an insider even outside of Korea, always seen hanging out with the most well-known models and stars at their parties with the best outfits.

Must-have things to dress like BLACKPINK's Jennie

1) Cardigan

A cardigan is a must-wear item for Jennie. She is rarely seen without a jacket or cardigan, no matter what she is wearing under it. It could be a cropped tee, a baggy top, or even a dress.

A cardigan is a must-wear item for Jennie. She is rarely seen without a jacket or cardigan, no matter what she is wearing under it. It could be a cropped tee, a baggy top, or even a dress.

Sometimes the cardigans are part of her coordinated top and bottom set, usually Chanel. The coordinated fit can especially be seen in any of BLACKPINK's stage performances.

2) Crop tops

🌬guin¹⁶💐 @forjenniebabe Jennie always wearing crop top and i like it, ah no! I LOVE IT Jennie always wearing crop top and i like it, ah no! I LOVE IT💕 https://t.co/RnRnyNFp4M

A crop top is something one will see Jennie wear often. It can be paired with jeans, shorts, skirts, or even trousers. There are many different kinds of cropped blouses and t-shirts she has worn in public over various years. Many fans have even bought the same ones to look like her.

3) Denims or trousers

. @lyle0_0 denim interpretations of blackpink's jennie kim denim interpretations of blackpink's jennie kim https://t.co/R1IXwFX9tP

Jennie is mainly seen outside of work wearing light-wash jeans, most of which are baggy to complement her fitted crop top. Her style is to put comfort over everything else, and she does it so well.

A simple pair of jeans should not look this good, but they do so for her. Sometimes she switches things up with fitted trousers instead of her handy-dandy pair of jeans.

4) Matching sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must-have for any celebrity, and seeing that she is the brand ambassador for Gentle Monster, it is always part of her look.

The statement piece pulled her whole outfit together, adding the right amount of oomph to her comfortable and effortless look while not taking away attention from the entire outfit.

5) Accessories, preferably Chanel

Accessories are key. One will always see BLACKPINK's it-girl wearing her trusted Chanel earrings and a purse or a sling bag. She is hardly ever seen without the double Cs on her ears.

Accessories are key. One will always see BLACKPINK's it-girl wearing her trusted Chanel earrings and a purse or a sling bag. She is hardly ever seen without the double Cs on her ears.

A bag is not just a style statement but also a necessity. It complements the look and is also great for holding the necessary items one needs to carry since women's pant pockets don't pack that extra space.

BLACKPINK's front-runner somehow makes even the most basic outfits look gorgeous. Her outfits have inspired various style beginners to study and learn from.

She even popularized the shiny clip trend in Korea when she wore it for her performances. It was so well received in Korea that those clips became known as Jennie clips.

