Does BLACKPINK have pets? Meet all 11 animals who rule the members' hearts

All members of BLACKPINK are full-time pet parents. They have a few furry friends they call family. BLINKs are blessed with regular updates on these friends as the members post about their pets on their social media handles quite often.
The group clearly loves animals, seeing as to how many pets each member has, and they're all extremely well taken care of as well. BLACKPINK's pets are almost as famous as they are. Jennie's dog Kuma even graced the cover of Vogue Korea.
Here is the list of BLACKPINK's pets
1) Kuma and Kai
Kuma is Jennie's brown Pomeranian dog. He has appeared in various livestreams the members have hosted to interact with fans. He is named Kuma because the word in Japanese means bear and that's what Jennie thought he looked like. He is her second dog and is extremely fashionable, lovingly known as the "boss" of the house because of his no-nonsense nature.
Kai is Jennie's white cocker-spaniel. He is the older of her two dogs. Unlike Kuma, he is extremely shy and quiet. He was rumored to be named after Jennie's ex-boyfriend Kai from EXO, but these rumors were immediately rubbished as the dog had been her pet for a much longer time.
2) Luca, Lily, Louis, Leo, Lego, and Love
Lisa has 5 cats in the BLACKPINK dorm. Luca and Lily are Ragdolls, Lego and Louis are British shorthairs, and Leo is a Scottish Fold. However, they all look the same but with different colored furs.
Lisa also has a Doberman Pinscher called Love, who is the youngest member of her "L Family."
Besides these pets, Lisa also has three cats named Hunter, Tyga, and Milo, and a dog called Loco.
3) Dalgom
Dalgom is Jisoo's white Maltese dog. Dalgom means moon-bear in Korean. Jisoo is often seen posting pictures with Dalgom and is very protective over him. Many BLACKPINK members have also confessed that they really adore Dalgom a lot.
Dalgom is also loved by Dior, the brand Jisoo is a brand ambassador of. Dior sent Dalgom a pretty pink bag with his name embroidered on it as a gift.
4) Hank and Joohwang
Hank is Rosé's special breed dog who was abandoned by his previous owners. She took him in and gave him a warm home and Hank now looks happier and healthier than ever.
She also has a pet Blood Parrot Cichlid fish called Joohwang, which means orange in Korean, a name given to the fish based on its color. This is her favorite pet and she even taught it tricks.
Apart from these pets, she also grew up with two dogs, Max and Tobi, and had another fish called Eunbyul, who sadly passed away.
BLACKPINK clearly loves having pets around, especially in the dorms, and one can expect them to adopt more cute friends as pets, sooner or later.