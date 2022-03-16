BLACKPINK’s Rosé and TWICE’s Chaeyoung put an end to fanwars with dinner outing

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, whose Korean name is Park Chae-young, met with TWICE’s Chaeyoung over a meal a few days ago, with the K-pop community quite excited at the news of the two 'Chaeyoungs' meeting once again. A fan spotted the duo and clicked a picture of them together. As proof, they even uploaded pictures of the idols’ autographs that they signed for the hotel owners.

Interestingly, it wasn’t the first time BLINKs and ONCEs discovered that their favorite idols share a close friendship. Back in 2019, a wholesome clip of the two complementing each other at the Gaon Music Chart awards went viral. Having both the Chae-youngs in one place again garnered incredible responses from their fans on social media.

BLACKPINK and TWICE prove their friendship once again as a fan spots them together

It has become increasingly difficult to see top K-pop group idols interacting publicly, no matter how close they are in real life. , However, thanks to Twitter user @Rosé_LAND_CY_PS, fans got to see BLACKPINK’s Rosé and TWICE’s Chaeyoung sharing a meal at a restaurant, although the image is quite blurry.

As the picture was extremely zoomed in and pixelated, fans were unsure if the people shown were actually Rosé and Chaeyoung. The Twitter user then posted photos of the duo's autographs, proving that the female idols did indeed share a meal. They captioned it as, “Itaewon’s La Cucina, which even BP’s Chaeyoung and TWICE’s Chaeyoung both approve of.”

The confirmation certainly made both fandoms love their idols even more. Despite their hectic schedules being part of the top K-pop girl groups, the two members made sure to take time out and meet each other. Many talked about the meetup “ending all fan wars” and getting “crumbs” of their friendship that they have rarely had a chance to witness.

Fans even talked about how both Rosé and Chaeyoung have multiple photos clicked together, but haven’t uploaded any. Posting photos with any other idol demands permission from both the groups’ companies.

Lisa went to TWICE concert

Rosé went on a date with Chaeyoung



and their fandoms are still fighting with each other Jennie and Jeongyeon watching Mino's concertLisa went to TWICE concertRosé went on a date with Chaeyoungand their fandoms are still fighting with each other Jennie and Jeongyeon watching Mino's concertLisa went to TWICE concertRosé went on a date with Chaeyoung and their fandoms are still fighting with each other 😭 https://t.co/OAdaLvkoD1

Previous crumbs that ONCEs and BLINKs celebrated were Jeongyeon and Jennie attending WINNER’s Mino’s concert and Lisa recently attending TWICE’s 4th World Tour III concert. Fans also shared pre-debut and post-debut photos of the two group members’ interactions, reminding others that they have been friends since pre-debut time.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie shared that the Boombayah! girl group will be making their comeback soon on the ‘YG Family’ episode of The Game Caterers. The comeback will mark their return as a group after more than two years.

