The Game Caterers 2 preview: BLACKPINK, TREASURE, iKON, and more have fun on upcoming episode

The Game Caterers 2 has reached YG Entertainment, and the upcoming episode’s preview shows them having a great time. It features BLACKPINK’s Jennie, TREASURE’s Jihoon and Choi Hyun-suk, iKON’s Yuhyeong and Jinhwan, SECHSKIES’ Eun Ji-won, WINNER’s Kim Jin-woo and Song Mino, and AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk.

The show is the first time fans will see multiple YG artists come together under one roof . The preview gave a sneak peek of the artists playing quizzes, cheering each other up, and getting nervous during the games.

The episode will air on March 25, 10.30 pm KST on TVN and their YouTube channel.

BLACKPINK, TREASURE, iKON, and more as guests on The Game Caterers 2

The Game Caterers 2 is a famous variety show helmed by producing director (PD) Na Young-seok. It has a unique concept where the PD travels to agencies, show sets, and other places where celebrities work with their team and play games.

The latest episode of The Game Caterers 2 will feature one artist each from the Big 4 - members from the YG groups BLACKPINK, TREASURE, iKON, SECHSKIES, AKMU, and WINNER. The show released a teaser for the upcoming episode, previewing the hilarious moments that await fans.

The teaser starts with SECHSKIES’ Eun Ji-won talking about how filming the episode is the first time he has seen BLACKPINK’s Jennie in real life.

The teaser then shows the group taking part in different games and outshining each other at times. It also gave a sneak peek of the idols dancing to Red Velvet’s Red Flavor during the Idol Music Quiz segment.

Fans react to the YG Family preview on PD Na Young-seok’s show

Seeing YG artists together has all the fandoms excited. Fans shared the preview clip far and wide and loved the adorable interactions. They even expressed that they would love the concept of artists getting together once in a while too.

The Game Caterers started last year and quickly solidified its position as a popular entertainment variety show for both celebrities and fans. The concept and PD Na Young-seok’s decade-long experience of being a director for multiple classic variety shows has a major part to play in its popularity.

Famous episodes of the show include the ones with BTS, and the cast of Hospital Playlist and Vincenzo.

