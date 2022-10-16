10 most followed K-pop idols on Instagram as of 2022

There was a time when K-pop idols would only interact with fans in Korean community spaces such as Daum Cafe or V LIVE. However, with the worldwide takeover of the K-pop industry, more and more K-pop idols are using global social media sites to interact with fans all over the world.

Instagram is one such platform where K-pop idols can show their true selves to their fans and express their individuality apart from their group personas. Individual Instagram accounts also allow fans to see how other K-pop artists interact with one another as well as their favorite idols' solo endeavors outside of the group. It's also a great way to connect with artists all over the world.

Let’s take a look at the most popular K-pop idols on Instagram.

The top ten most followed K-pop idols on Instagram as of 2022 are as follows:

10) RM

BTS leader RM has one of the most aesthetic Instagram feeds one could hope to find. RM's page is full of nature and art - two things he enjoys in his free time. The BTS leader also uses the story feature to introduce his followers to new artists and music that he’s been listening to.

The rapper currently has over 38.7 million followers on Instagram.

9) SUGA

Next in the top 10 list is SUGA, another member of the supergroup BTS with over 39.2 million followers on Instagram. The rapper initially found Instagram difficult to navigate but is now one of the most frequent visitors on the app.

His feed is mostly made up of photos of him at various events, ranging from music concerts to basketball games.

8) Jin

BTS member Jin is in eighth position on the list of most followed K-pop idols on Instagram with over 40.5 million followers. The idol's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of him doing things like cooking, playing tennis, and attending work-related events.

During the BTS Yet To Come concert, Jin announced that his single album would be released very soon and fans are excited for his solo work.

8) j-hope

Also in eighth position is BTS’ j-hope who has around 40.5 million followers on his Instagram account. The rapper is quite diligent with his feed and always tries to maintain a certain theme and level of visual appeal when uploading pictures.

He is also always the first to like and comment on all other BTS members’ posts.

7) Jimin

BTS member Jimin, despite finding Instagram difficult and not uploading much content, has over 44.9 million followers on his account. He doesn't have a theme and simply posts content whenever he feels like it.

The singer prefers not to use the app and instead communicates with fans primarily through Weverse.

6) Jungkook

BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook has over 47.1 million followers on his Instagram account even though he sporadically uses it. Initially, Jungkook would upload videos and pictures quite frequently, however, ever since he deleted his entire feed twice and started maintaining a particular theme, his posts have reduced.

The K-pop idol himself has stated that the theme is difficult to maintain, which makes him think twice before posting anything.

5) V

BTS member V is the most followed K-pop idol amongst all BTS members with over 52.1 million followers on Instagram. Although the idol does not explicitly maintain any particular theme, he does like to post extremely aesthetic pictures of himself or his surroundings.

All his posts have a certain theme which makes his pictures and his feed artistic and appealing.

4) Rosé

Rosé from BLACKPINK has over 63.9 million followers on her Instagram. The Saint Laurent ambassador surprised fans with a solo song, Hard To Love, released as part of BLACKPINK’s latest album Born Pink.

3) Jisoo

Singer and actress Jisoo of BLACKPINK is in third place on the list of the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram, with 65.2 million followers on her page. The K-pop idol left fans floored with her solo stage performance during BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert.

2) Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the second-most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram, with over 71 million followers. The rapper also debuted a new song called You and Me for her solo performance at the Born Pink concert. The idol is set to star alongside Lily-Rose Depp on HBO’s show The Idol, set to release in 2023.

1) Lisa

With 83 million followers, Lisa of BLACKPINK is the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram. She is currently the most popular member of BLACKPINK, having had two hit single releases, Money and Lalisa. The Celine ambassador was also recently invited to Paris Fashion Week to watch Celine’s menswear show.

BTS and BLACKPINK are clearly the most popular K-pop groups in the entertainment industry right now, as evidenced by their Instagram following.

