BTS Yet to Come concert setlist: Run BTS, Ma City, and more

The BTS Yet To Come concert in Busan, held on October 15 at the Asiad Main Stadium, was a roaring success. The free concert was hosted by the Busan government to support their bid for the 2030 World Expo with the help of their ambassador BTS.

Around 100 thousand people were estimated to have attended the Busan concert, but needless to say, the competition to get those free tickets was fierce. However, those who could not manage to get a hold of stadium tickets were able to watch the concert via a Live Play of the BTS Yet To Come concert held on the same day at Busan Port and Haeundae Beach.

The group performed 19 songs for the concert, which included a brand new choreography for their latest track, Run BTS. They also brought back a couple of their older hits such as Butterfly and Ma City for the occasion.

Here, we have compiled a full list of the songs that the septet performed for this once-in-a-lifetime festival.

All the track on the setlist for the BTS Yet To Come concert in Busan

Needless to say, the setlist for the concert was nothing short of a heavy cardio workout and left both BTS and ARMYs breathless. Here is a complete list of the tracks that were on the setlist for the BTS Yet To Come concert.

1) MIC Drop

2) Run BTS (2022)

3) Run (2015)

4) Save ME

5) Zero O'Clock

6) Butterfly

7) UGH!

8) Cypher Pt.3 Killer

9) Dynamite

10) Boy With Luv

11) Butter

12) Ma City

13) Dope

14) FIRE

15) IDOL

16) Epilogue: Young Forever

17) For Youth

18) Spring Day

19) Yet To Come

Busan tourism sees massive spike thanks to BTS concert

Busan's tourist business shot up due to the massive inflow of foreigners who came to the city just for the BTS Yet To Come concert. Taxi drivers expressed their massive thanks to BTS for all the bountiful business they were able to have after a strenuous period of losses due to Covid-19.

Not only this, there was also extra security and an increased number of flights and busses to help ARMYs travel with ease.

The city of Busan was turned into "Boraland" with various landmarks turning purple and hotels providing special packages for ARMYs traveling for the BTS Yet To Come concert.

For the uninitiated, Boraland is a play on the term "borahae" which was coined by BTS member V during a 2016 concert. Literally translated, it means "I purple you." Since purple (violet) is the last color of the rainbow, boarahe is used to indicate an expression akin to "I will love you till the end of my days."

ARMYs got the full BTS concert experience with nightclubs and pubs offering discounts and BTS-themed food and drinks.

Following the concert, Lotte World even had an afterparty where the DJ played BTS songs. The amusement park was open till 3 am KST for ARMYs to enjoy the rides.

ARMYs that could not go to Busan to experience the festival could watch it online on various platforms such as Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now and in South Korea it was broadcasted on TV by JTBC network. It is estimated that in total over 70 million ARMYs around the world tuned in to watch the concert.

