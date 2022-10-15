BTS Busan concert experience: 5 hotels go all out to welcome ARMYs with goodies

The BTS Busan concert, to be held on Saturday, October 15, at the Asiad Main Stadium, has colored the city of Busan in purple. Purple became BTS’ signature color after V coined the word Borahae, meaning "I Purple You," to denote the everlasting love and trust between BTS and ARMYs at the group’s third Muster concert.

Busan is one of the bidders hoping to host the World Expo 2030, and their ambassador for this expedition is none other than the nation’s pride, BTS. The BTS Busan concert is a free concert being held to support this mission.

To celebrate the concert, the Busan government announced that multiple landmarks such as the Gwangan Bridge, Busan City Hall, and Busan Tower would all turn purple. Gimhae International airport has huge banners welcoming ARMYs from all over the world, and extra flights have been scheduled just for the concert.

The monetary profit being earned by the city is currently through the roof. Almost all hotels in Busan are booked to capacity, especially the ones who have a tie-up with the concert and are hosting special packages for the concert-going ARMYs. Let’s take a look at five such hotels offering special amenities for the BTS Busan concert.

5 hotels and their special BTS Busan concert packages

1) Paradise Hotel

The Paradise Hotel has gone all out with their BTS Busan concert package. They are providing photocards and postcard sets along with a purple monogrammed towel, purple colored keycard, and luggage tags, among various other goodies. Their first floor has been refurbished to provide a purple wonderland for ARMYs where they can listen to BTS songs and enjoy desserts and other treats.

The entryway of the hotel is decorated beautifully with purple lights and plants, while huge banners and installations with BTS’ name on it greet the visitors. For ARMYs' entertainment, the hotel is even hosting cultural programs and competitions in the evening.

2) Lotte Hotel

The Lotte Hotel also provided ARMYs staying with them for BTS Busan concert photocards and postcard sets along with purple fuzzy slippers, a pillow with a BTS-themed pillowcase, and toiletries.

The package also includes rooftop facilities that are decorated using themes of BTS’ popular songs along with other amenities such as afternoon tea. The amusement park, Lotte World, is also hosting BTS-themed rides, multimedia shows, and parades in honor of the group.

3) Marriott Hotel

The Marriott Hotel package includes a purple bed runner, photocard and postcard sets, purple slippers with Yet to Come written on them, special themed toiletries, themed coffee, and other goodies.

방탄굿즈판매(방탄한인생) @joje0523



#bts #HappyJiminDay #BTS_YetToCome_Busan

Hotel bts event There's a photo zone for BTS concert at the Songdo Marriott Hotel in Busan I can't sleep thinking about meeting BTS in two days🥹 #Marriott Hotel bts event There's a photo zone for BTS concert at the Songdo Marriott Hotel in Busan I can't sleep thinking about meeting BTS in two days🥹#bts #HappyJiminDay #BTS_YetToCome_Busan #Marriott Hotel bts event https://t.co/L8QOGKHhaW

The rooms are not the only attraction at the hotel as even the lobby and dining spaces are full of BTS-themed decorations and photo zones for ARMYs to click as many pictures as their hearts desire.

4) Park Hyatt Hotel

𝕛𝕙𝕠𝕡𝕖 hellomyariel @hoseoklaurent 감사합니다 파그 하얏트 부산 Park Hyatt “The City” themed hotel Welcome Gifts감사합니다 파그 하얏트 부산 Park Hyatt “The City” themed hotel Welcome Gifts 💟✨ 감사합니다 파그 하얏트 부산 ☺️ https://t.co/cvbj7UFlZa

The Park Hyatt Hotel delivered elegance to the ARMYs in town for the BTS Busan concert. Their goodie bag was full of luxury items such as Vigor Wine, the bottle of wine from Jung Kook’s V LIVE stream, wine glasses to go with it, purple roll cake, BTS-themed toiletries, and a complimentary photocard and postcard set.

Along with these goodies, they even provided ARMYs with a complimentary mini-bar inside the room.

5) Grand Josun Hotel

The Grand Josun Hotel has prepared various items to welcome ARMYs to Busan for the BTS Busan concert. They have included a small purple fuzzy pillow with the same photocard and postcard set as the other hotels in their care package. In addition, they are also providing bath salts, a purple hooded blanket, and a tote bag to carry all the various goodies.

아기전하🍼 @ynkkbaragi Ytc Busan Grand Josun Hotel BTS package Ytc Busan Grand Josun Hotel BTS package https://t.co/6LpiZcmmRs

Apart from the goodies, they also have BTS-themed installations and decorations along with photo zones for ARMYs to click cute pictures. The hotel has specific dining areas for ARMYs that serve BTS-themed food, drinks, and desserts.

To get the full BTS Busan concert experience, some ARMYs have even booked stays at different hotels for their time in Busan. The demand was so high that even hotels that were not part of the package started hosting their own mini BTS related events to attract ARMYs. The manager of Paradise Hotel’s marketing team went on record to say that even pre-pandemic they’ve not had as great a sale as they are currently seeing due to BTS’ impact.

