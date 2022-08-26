BTS Busan Concert: Hotel prices shoot up to exorbitant numbers of $3,730 per night following announcement

BTS members pose for a concept photo (Image via BIG HIT MUSIC)

BTS have announced their highly anticipated global concert to be held in Busan to honor their roles as honorary ambassadors for the 2030 World Expo. Following the grand announcement and details, ARMYs went into a frenzy trying to book flights and hotels for their stay and were in for a shock.

BTS fans discovered that hotels in Busan had raised their prices to exorbitant numbers following the increased demand from ARMYs. A fan called @agusnim_93 claimed the hotels in Busan now cost $3,730 (₩5.00 million) per night.

The hotels would generally cost about $74.60 (₩100,000) per night, but following BTS’ concert announcement, the prices have gone up.

사랑의다른이름은윤기🍊💖 @agusnim_93

제발 누가 오백만원주고 예약한거 아니라고 해줘요 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 하 ㅅㅂ..... 이게 왜 예약마감이야 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ제발 누가 오백만원주고 예약한거 아니라고 해줘요 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ twitter.com/agusnim_93/sta… 하 ㅅㅂ..... 이게 왜 예약마감이야 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ제발 누가 오백만원주고 예약한거 아니라고 해줘요 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ twitter.com/agusnim_93/sta… https://t.co/onAfxKgH1d

BTS ARMY react to the exorbitant hotel price in Busan

bora 💜 (slow) @modooborahae Kmedia has started to report on the price gouging by hotels right after the announcement of the BTS concert. Hotels have been canceling existing reservations and charging outrageous prices like one hotel is charging $6600 for 2 nights. I really hope Busan stops the price gouging. Kmedia has started to report on the price gouging by hotels right after the announcement of the BTS concert. Hotels have been canceling existing reservations and charging outrageous prices like one hotel is charging $6600 for 2 nights. I really hope Busan stops the price gouging. https://t.co/TYMxpYXthn

While it is understandable for hotels to increase prices to a certain extent following the increased demand, BTS fans have called out hotels in Busan for being unfair and raising prices to outrageous numbers.

The price increase has been 500 times the original, causing a big hole in fans’ pockets.

Bigger hotel chains like Hilton and The Ritz wouldn’t be able to raise the prices so high as they have procedures to follow, and smaller boutique hotels are primarily family-owned and can thus raise prices to absurd numbers.

Korean media outlets reported that hotels have been canceling existing reservations and are charging outrageous prices like $6600 for two nights.

Bangtan fans have taken to social media to express their shock at the crazy hotel prices.

Blue Seesaw ⁷ 😈 Bad Decisions @yoongi_bigrings @modooborahae I will be going to Korea but now seeing what the business in the Busan are doing, it’s not a good look for the bid. Maybe i can do a one day trip, or stay at nearby city, more tiring but these prices are ridiculous. @modooborahae I will be going to Korea but now seeing what the business in the Busan are doing, it’s not a good look for the bid. Maybe i can do a one day trip, or stay at nearby city, more tiring but these prices are ridiculous.😒😠

Fans have called the price hike “unethical” and have requested HYBE and Busan’s local government to intervene.

Emmy 🌸 TEAM HYYH @MicMicBungee31 @modooborahae Busan needs to remember why theyre doing this in the first place. Its common for prices to go up due to demand but cancelling existing bookings to sell at higher price is unethical ☠️☠️☠️ @modooborahae Busan needs to remember why theyre doing this in the first place. Its common for prices to go up due to demand but cancelling existing bookings to sell at higher price is unethical ☠️☠️☠️

A fan mentioned how her hotel canceled on her after she refused to pay the revised prices, and is now priced at $600 per night.

Hobiluv⁷ @HobiRemix @SugakookieOT7 They also didn't cancel existing reservations just to raise the price. Even 1 week before the concert you could still find hotels for less than 1k/night. @modooborahae I had hotel for PTD LA and Vegas & didn't see this level of price gouging. Yes, the prices went up, but not by 3k.They also didn't cancel existing reservations just to raise the price. Even 1 week before the concert you could still find hotels for less than 1k/night. @SugakookieOT7 @modooborahae I had hotel for PTD LA and Vegas & didn't see this level of price gouging. Yes, the prices went up, but not by 3k.😔 They also didn't cancel existing reservations just to raise the price. Even 1 week before the concert you could still find hotels for less than 1k/night.

ᴰᵉⱽᶦᴮᵉᴬᵘᵀʸ ⁷ @DeviBeauty101 @modooborahae My hotel cancelled on me, saying that they’re doing construction on those dates. 🙃 funny, I look back and it’s like 600$ per night now. @modooborahae My hotel cancelled on me, saying that they’re doing construction on those dates. 🙃 funny, I look back and it’s like 600$ per night now.

Some fans are considering staying in the capital city of Seoul and flying to Busan to attend the concert.

Ann⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @Shewillwritefor @modooborahae Hope they stop this… it’s not a good look for a city who wants to host an Expo… which is the whole point of the event… @modooborahae Hope they stop this… it’s not a good look for a city who wants to host an Expo… which is the whole point of the event…

Namjoonimg💜 @X_Losers @modooborahae At this point it would be cheaper to stay in a hotel by Seoul and take a one hour flight to Busan for around 50 usd @modooborahae At this point it would be cheaper to stay in a hotel by Seoul and take a one hour flight to Busan for around 50 usd

Bangtan’s upcoming Busan concert is titled “Yet to Come,” named after their latest comeback of the same name. The full name of the concert is “WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN – LIVE PLAY.”

The concert will take place on October 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST and 2 am PST) at the Busan Ilkwang Special Stage. Busan Metropolitan City and the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee will jointly support this concert.

ARMYs can reserve their tickets via Interpark. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse, NAVER NOW, and ZEPETO. The concert will be free of cost for fans. However, it is important to make timely reservations to avoid issues.

BTS’ Butter surpasses 800 million views on YouTube

Bangtan’s sensational summer hit and second English song, Butter, hit 800 million views on YouTube. The track was initially released on May 21, 2021, and it took about a year and three months to achieve this milestone.

Butter is also their eighth track to achieve this feat. Not only that, Bangtan’s smash hit song set a new record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrent viewers.

It also debuted on Billboard Hot 100 at number one and maintained that for many non-consecutive weeks.

Bangtan’s Busan concert will take place two days after Jimin’s birthday on October 13, and fans hope to celebrate his special day with him.

