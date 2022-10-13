BTS’ Yet to Come concert spoiler: Rehearsals confirm Run BTS, Zero O’Clock and more performances

BTS' Yet to Come concert in Busan will surely be a treat for millions of ARMYs. On the night of October 12 KST, fans living near the Asiad Stadium heard the septet performing their much-desired hits during rehearsal, confirming a few songs from the setlist.

Some songs that were heard include the mellow Butterfly, energetic Dionysus, diss track Cypher Pt. 3, and 00:00 (Zero O'Clock). Twitter user @jinniesarchives posted videos from outside the venue of the septet's rehearsal.

BTS' Yet to Come concert went through multiple ups and downs, including public spats with government officials and major safety concerns. However, the process has proved to be smooth for a few days as October 15 nears.

Fans get a glimpse of BTS' Yet to Come concert setlist as Busan turns purple

guys, bts rehearsing run bts now, it means rockstar seokjin....



The Busan government is going all out to accommodate the biggest concert in the city's history with BTS' Yet to Come concert on October 15. With only two days to go, the city has been "borahaefied." Officials have added additional flights and upped their public transportation.

ARMYs attending BTS' Yet to Come concert will be able to revisit classic hits. Recently, speculations ran wild about the septet performing their new song Run BTS after RM and j-hope dropped hints at The Fact Music Awards 2022. Fans could not witness a Run BTS performance as it was banned by South Korean broadcast channels citing the use of profanities.

Fans who were near the concert venue could listen to the rehearsals. It confirmed a Run BTS performance, which got fans hyped up. Other songs include:

Ma City

Dionysus

Mic Drop

Cypher Pt. 3

00:00 (Zero O'Clock)

Boy with Luv

IDOL

Fire

Save Me

Butterfly

Epilogue: Young Forever

Magic Shop

No More Dream

Blood, Sweat, and Tears

Spring Day

The setlist spoilers for BTS' Yet to Come concert evoked a thrilling response from fans. One fan predicted that the Busan concert would focus on the septet's exemplary musical journey. Rehearsal spoilers also indicate the same.

To witness the group perform their classic hits, such as Dionysus, Young Forever, Blood, Sweat, and Tears, Save Me, etc., was a refreshing change from their recent performances that only included English songs.

Meanwhile, BTS' Yet to Come concert in Busan is part of their activity as they represent South Korea for the World Expo 2030 bid. The septet was named the global ambassador for the same in July this year.

The concert is predicted to have over 10 million viewers joining in on Weverse for a live broadcast.

The upcoming 90-minute concert is free of charge. It will be held at the Asiad Main Stadium with an attendance of 100k. It will also be livestreamed globally for free via Weverse Live and Naver NOW. The Yet to Come concert is on October 15 at 6.00 pm KST.

