Busan Yet to Come spoiler: BTS' RM and j-hope hint at Run BTS live performance

Thanks to BTS’ RM and j-hope, fans believe that the septet might be performing their energetic Run BTS song at the upcoming Yet to Come concert in Busan.
On October 8, the global phenomenon swept up The Fact Music Awards 2022 with seven awards, including a daesang (grand prize) for the fifth consecutive year. They walked on the stage seven times, and during one of the speeches, j-hope mentioned that they will “work hard by running” forward.
After j-hope’s comment, RM was seen grooving over some moves that ARMYs now speculate might be a hint of Run BTS' choreography.
Fans ecstatic as RM and j-hope tease a Run BTS performance
ARMYs are over the moon with enthusiasm. The cause for it is not only the seven massive wins or the OT7 performance reunion at The Fact Music Awards but also because the Yet to Come singers seem to have teased fans with exciting news for the upcoming free Busan concert.
In one of their award acceptance speeches, leader RM and rapper j-hope’s comments and gestures opened a floodgate of speculations about a much-anticipated and desired live performance. The Arson rapper excitedly mentioned that they will continue running hard, after which the moonchild singer danced a bit.
Fans know j-hope to be the spoiler king and they now speculate about a Run BTS performance.
Run BTS is one of the three new songs the twice-Grammy nominated singers added to their latest album, Proof. The song can be called a diss track which also shows them rising above all odds and struggles in their decade-long journey of “running” forward continuously.
In one verse, SUGA even raps that they do not know the reason behind Bangtan’s success, as all they have done for the last 10 years is run hard.
The rollercoaster ride that Run BTS takes an ARMY on is what makes it the most desired track to be seen live on stage. After the hint, the ARMY side of Twitter went berserk over their expectations of the live performance, predicting how incredible the stage would be.
Busan, a city in South Korea, has already started turning purple in honor of the Dynamite singers. As global ambassadors for World Expo 2030, the septet will be holding a free concert in the city, which will also be live streamed globally. The concert has been met with multiple logistical and blame-game hiccups in the past. However, the road now seems to be a smooth sail.
In other news, the decision to BTS’ compulsory military service looms higher as the days pass. By December this year, the two oldest members, Jin and SUGA, will turn 30 years old. The South Korean government granted the K-pop idols the decision to postpone their enlistment up to 30 years of age.
While there have been many back and forths between ministers publicly, according to the most recent update, the septet might have to enroll for the military soon. No final decision has been made regarding the matter. However, it is reported that the issue will be resolved by December this year.