Busan Yet to Come spoiler: BTS' RM and j-hope hint at Run BTS live performance

Thanks to BTS’ RM and j-hope, fans believe that the septet might be performing their energetic Run BTS song at the upcoming Yet to Come concert in Busan.

On October 8, the global phenomenon swept up The Fact Music Awards 2022 with seven awards, including a daesang (grand prize) for the fifth consecutive year. They walked on the stage seven times, and during one of the speeches, j-hope mentioned that they will “work hard by running” forward.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_



🐿️ well i guess we'll kinda run really hard?

yeah..

ABOUT THE CONCERT SPOILER🐿️ well i guess we'll kinda run really hard?yeah.. ABOUT THE CONCERT SPOILER🐿️ well i guess we'll kinda run really hard?🐨 yeah..https://t.co/Z6xUClOywr

After j-hope’s comment, RM was seen grooving over some moves that ARMYs now speculate might be a hint of Run BTS' choreography.

Fans ecstatic as RM and j-hope tease a Run BTS performance

ARMYs are over the moon with enthusiasm. The cause for it is not only the seven massive wins or the OT7 performance reunion at The Fact Music Awards but also because the Yet to Come singers seem to have teased fans with exciting news for the upcoming free Busan concert.

Pril 🌸 @laviedenoona 🤡



RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE MANIFESTING 🏻 OMGG UGH?!!!!!!! PERFORMANCE UGH?!RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE MANIFESTING OMGG UGH?!!!!!!! PERFORMANCE UGH?! 👀🤡 RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE MANIFESTING 😭🙏🏻 https://t.co/3a5Yzs8SlC

In one of their award acceptance speeches, leader RM and rapper j-hope’s comments and gestures opened a floodgate of speculations about a much-anticipated and desired live performance. The Arson rapper excitedly mentioned that they will continue running hard, after which the moonchild singer danced a bit.

Fans know j-hope to be the spoiler king and they now speculate about a Run BTS performance.

lea⁷ @seokjinbit Hoseok saying that they’ll have to run really hard for their Busan concert… he literally just dropped the JUICIEST HINT of the night… RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE YALL Hoseok saying that they’ll have to run really hard for their Busan concert… he literally just dropped the JUICIEST HINT of the night… RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE YALL https://t.co/lg1RrjAwF0

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ ♡ @_RapperJK But what if we’re really getting the first live performance of Run BTS with choreography & everything 🤯 But what if we’re really getting the first live performance of Run BTS with choreography & everything 🤯😱 https://t.co/yzjatQ81Al

funky little pop star ♡ @ggukkclub



ARE WE GETTING A RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE????



When asked for a hint for the Busan concert, hobi said "Might kinda run hard right" to namjoon.ARE WE GETTING A RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE???? When asked for a hint for the Busan concert, hobi said "Might kinda run hard right" to namjoon.ARE WE GETTING A RUN BTS LIVE PERFORMANCE????😭https://t.co/C3YzWQUbDE

Run BTS is one of the three new songs the twice-Grammy nominated singers added to their latest album, Proof. The song can be called a diss track which also shows them rising above all odds and struggles in their decade-long journey of “running” forward continuously.

In one verse, SUGA even raps that they do not know the reason behind Bangtan’s success, as all they have done for the last 10 years is run hard.

bts lyric videos⁷ ia @uhmoonchild



I used mvs of them through the years to show all the ‘running’ they’ve done and matched them to the lyrics to visualise it twitter.com/uhmoonchild/st… bts lyric videos⁷ ia @uhmoonchild Run BTS (2022). Run BTS (2022). https://t.co/RiqkRSnorY Run BTS is a song about their efforts since debut. ‘Running’ has been a metaphor in BTS music for determination and continuing forward.I used mvs of them through the years to show all the ‘running’ they’ve done and matched them to the lyrics to visualise it Run BTS is a song about their efforts since debut. ‘Running’ has been a metaphor in BTS music for determination and continuing forward. I used mvs of them through the years to show all the ‘running’ they’ve done and matched them to the lyrics to visualise it 💜 twitter.com/uhmoonchild/st…

The rollercoaster ride that Run BTS takes an ARMY on is what makes it the most desired track to be seen live on stage. After the hint, the ARMY side of Twitter went berserk over their expectations of the live performance, predicting how incredible the stage would be.

anj⁷✿ @teteyeoms first run bts live performance next week first run bts live performance next week https://t.co/AahsjHYuCd

☆ @tanbabies nah cuz once we get that run bts live performance with a choreo... nah cuz once we get that run bts live performance with a choreo... https://t.co/pKj6D826qJ

♡ @r7plineluvr the thought of possible run bts live performance gave me another reason to live the thought of possible run bts live performance gave me another reason to live https://t.co/HDsRoFL7RS

Busan, a city in South Korea, has already started turning purple in honor of the Dynamite singers. As global ambassadors for World Expo 2030, the septet will be holding a free concert in the city, which will also be live streamed globally. The concert has been met with multiple logistical and blame-game hiccups in the past. However, the road now seems to be a smooth sail.

mac ⁷ @bangtan_MAC



🗓 Saturday, October 15

6:00 PM KST

Busan Asiad Main Stadium

Online Live Streaming: Weverse, ZEPETO, NAVER NOW

TV: JTBC (KR), TBS CHANNEL 1 (JP)



#BTS #방탄소년단

#10DaysTillBusanConcert

#YetToComeInBUSAN WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS in BUSAN🗓 Saturday, October 156:00 PM KSTBusan Asiad Main StadiumOnline Live Streaming: Weverse, ZEPETO, NAVER NOWTV: JTBC (KR), TBS CHANNEL 1 (JP) WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN🗓 Saturday, October 15🕑 6:00 PM KST📍Busan Asiad Main Stadium 📺Online Live Streaming: Weverse, ZEPETO, NAVER NOW📺TV: JTBC (KR), TBS CHANNEL 1 (JP)#BTS #방탄소년단#10DaysTillBusanConcert #YetToComeInBUSAN https://t.co/D6T5DEktKF

In other news, the decision to BTS’ compulsory military service looms higher as the days pass. By December this year, the two oldest members, Jin and SUGA, will turn 30 years old. The South Korean government granted the K-pop idols the decision to postpone their enlistment up to 30 years of age.

While there have been many back and forths between ministers publicly, according to the most recent update, the septet might have to enroll for the military soon. No final decision has been made regarding the matter. However, it is reported that the issue will be resolved by December this year.

Poll : 0 votes