BTS dominates all 15 spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

On June 21, 2022, Billboard officially announced that BTS had achieved a clean sweep of all 15 spots on its latest World Digital Song Sales chart.

For the week ending on June 25, all the tracks from Bangtan’s anniversary anthology album Proof occupied the popular 15 spots on the World Digital Song Sales chart, with the title track Yet to Come charting at number one.

Proof’s b-side tracks - Run BTS ranked number two, For Youth ranked number three, and Bangtan’s remake Born Singer entered the chart at number four.

The remainder of the chart was occupied by Bangtan’s previously released hits, all of which re-entered the chart except for their 2013 title track N.O.

This is the third time Bangtan has managed an impressive all-kill and clinched 15 spots on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

The septet previously achieved this feat with Love Yourself: Answer and Map of the Soul: 7.

BTS becomes the first foreign artist to create Oricon history with 10 different albums

Japanese music industry chart Oricon also officially announced that BTS topped its latest weekly album chart with their anniversary special anthology album Proof, which achieved the highest first-week sales of any album released in Japan this year.

Proof sold an impressive total of 514,000 copies in Japan alone from June 13 to 19, setting a record for the highest first-week sales on our weekly album chart this year.

Not only that, Bangtan also achieved the fifth-highest first-week sales in Oricon history, bested only by Mariah Carey’s The Ones, BoA‘s VALENTI, and BTS’ past Japanese albums BTS, THE BEST and Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~.

Bangtan members have now become the first foreign artist in Oricon history to top the weekly album chart with 10 different albums.

By doing so, the group extends its own record of holding the most number one albums on the chart by any foreign artist.

Proof tops World Albums chart with an impressive number one rank

Bangtan’s new anthology album Proof has entered the World Albums chart at number one this week. Previously, the K-pop group had made a historic debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Their title track Yet to Come and b-side track Run BTS debuted at number 13 and number 73 on Billboard’s Hot 100, an impressive feat for two non-English language tracks.

But this is not the end of the septet's achievements, who reign on the World Albums chart with a total of six albums: Love Yourself: Her held its spot at number 6, followed by Love Yourself: Tear at number 7, BE at number 9, Map of the Soul: 7 at number 11, and Skool Luv Affair at number 13.

