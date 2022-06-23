Create
Notifications

Watch: BTS releases cute animated video for title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) 

A still of the K-pop boy group (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
A still of the K-pop boy group (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
Shania
Shania
ANALYST
Modified Jun 23, 2022 09:10 AM IST

Global K-pop sensation BTS is melting the hearts of fans worldwide as it released a new animated official music video on June 20, 2022, for the track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). The video features adorable animated versions of each group member in the exact same backdrop as the real-time music video.

youtube-cover

The production team behind the innovative music video has garnered a lot of praise for their hard work and creativity. Additionally, the new avatars will also feature in the group’s upcoming mobile game titled BTS Island: In The Seom. In a way, the new animated music video is a promotional cut for the septet’s recent comeback and the much-anticipated game.

Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) is the group’s title track for their new anthology album, Proof, which arrived earlier on June 10, 2022. This is the second music video to be unveiled for the single, following a well-curated video featuring the group members in the desert in Las Vegas.

💜#Proof 앨범 속 #인더섬 with #BTS, 배경 화면으로 재등장! Semoer의 배경 화면을 꾸며보세요 ❣Decorate your background, Seomers !Seomerのホーム画面を飾ってみましょう!View more 🏝️ bit.ly/3OCzHNhGame 🏝️ bit.ly/3Oxstur#IntheSeom #BTSisland #インザソム https://t.co/xeq4gk1keM

BTS avatars get transported to a magical island made for healing and relaxing

On June 20, 2022, BTS released a cute animated video for the title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) ahead of the band’s upcoming mobile game BTS Island: In The Seom. The video features glimpses of the K-pop boy group’s delightful avatars as they explore the magical island where the game will take place.

The music video starts with animated versions of group members RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope styled in similar ensembles from the original music video. Following the opening scene, the avatars can be seen standing on top of a school bus, with Jungkook looking off into the distance trying to understand their desert surroundings.

공식 브랜드 사이트에서 다양한 사이즈의 배경 화면을 만나보세요!Visit our official website to view the wallpaper in different sizes!公式ブランドサイトから色々なサイズの壁紙をチェックしてみましょう！View more ▶ bit.ly/3OCzHNh#인더섬 #IntheSeom #BTSisland #インザソム https://t.co/Yj1s7YXsnZ

Despite nothing but sand dunes, the group sees a shining light and walks towards it as they enjoy themselves by surfing the sand dunes and tripping and falling until they find a magical bottle with a flourishing island inside.

Suddenly a magical whale appears from beneath the sand and transports the avatars to a lush island where the members carry out various activities to entertain themselves.

🖤 Hurry UP!💜초깜찍 '아미밤 스탠드' 지급! 지금 바로 사전 예약하세요✨Super cute ARMY BOMB STAND is here! Don't forget to pre-register可愛さ満点の「ARMYボムスタンド」をGET！ 今すぐ事前登録に参加しましょう🏝 bit.ly/3Oxstur#인더섬 #IntheSeom #BTSisland #インザソム https://t.co/3z5UJSckhZ

The captivating video shows J-Hope playing with a toy plane, RM reading a book, V taking multiple selcas of himself with a polaroid, SUGA playing the piano, Jungkook painting clouds, Jin fishing, and Jimin playing catch with a cat.

In collaboration with HYBE, the group’s entertainment label, the upcoming mobile game is meant to be enjoyed with no worries in mind. The description of the game on the Apple Store reads:

"Come over and take a break for a while."
💜Happy BTS 9th Anniversary💜어제만큼 오늘도 보라해🥰I always Borahae!昨日ほど今日もボラヘ!🏝 bit.ly/3Oxstur#인더섬 #IntheSeom #BTSisland #インザソム https://t.co/vh5bx0hmlW

The forthcoming game was created for healing and relaxation, therefore giving fans a platform to de-stress while exploring the magical island. According to HYBE, the game will arrive on June 28, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below
youtube-cover

The highly-anticipated game will incorporate addictive puzzles that will become difficult after crossing each level. Fans will also have the opportunity to decorate the island with the BTS avatars with various rewards.

Edited by Suchitra

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...