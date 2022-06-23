Watch: BTS releases cute animated video for title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) 

Global K-pop sensation BTS is melting the hearts of fans worldwide as it released a new animated official music video on June 20, 2022, for the track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). The video features adorable animated versions of each group member in the exact same backdrop as the real-time music video.

The production team behind the innovative music video has garnered a lot of praise for their hard work and creativity. Additionally, the new avatars will also feature in the group’s upcoming mobile game titled BTS Island: In The Seom. In a way, the new animated music video is a promotional cut for the septet’s recent comeback and the much-anticipated game.

Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) is the group’s title track for their new anthology album, Proof, which arrived earlier on June 10, 2022. This is the second music video to be unveiled for the single, following a well-curated video featuring the group members in the desert in Las Vegas.

BTS avatars get transported to a magical island made for healing and relaxing

On June 20, 2022, BTS released a cute animated video for the title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) ahead of the band’s upcoming mobile game BTS Island: In The Seom. The video features glimpses of the K-pop boy group’s delightful avatars as they explore the magical island where the game will take place.

The music video starts with animated versions of group members RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope styled in similar ensembles from the original music video. Following the opening scene, the avatars can be seen standing on top of a school bus, with Jungkook looking off into the distance trying to understand their desert surroundings.

Despite nothing but sand dunes, the group sees a shining light and walks towards it as they enjoy themselves by surfing the sand dunes and tripping and falling until they find a magical bottle with a flourishing island inside.

Suddenly a magical whale appears from beneath the sand and transports the avatars to a lush island where the members carry out various activities to entertain themselves.

The captivating video shows J-Hope playing with a toy plane, RM reading a book, V taking multiple selcas of himself with a polaroid, SUGA playing the piano, Jungkook painting clouds, Jin fishing, and Jimin playing catch with a cat.

In collaboration with HYBE, the group’s entertainment label, the upcoming mobile game is meant to be enjoyed with no worries in mind. The description of the game on the Apple Store reads:

"Come over and take a break for a while."

The forthcoming game was created for healing and relaxation, therefore giving fans a platform to de-stress while exploring the magical island. According to HYBE, the game will arrive on June 28, 2022.

The highly-anticipated game will incorporate addictive puzzles that will become difficult after crossing each level. Fans will also have the opportunity to decorate the island with the BTS avatars with various rewards.

