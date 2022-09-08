BTS Busan concert: HYBE and Busan government get in a $5.1 million tiff over the cost

We have hit yet another roadblock with the much-awaited BTS Busan concert. The mega concert, which is less than a month away, will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, with the goal of supporting the Korean government in winning the bid for the "2030 World Expo."

However, HYBE and the Busan government are at odds over who will pay the $5.1 million in concert costs, which the Busan government is attempting to avoid.

On Thursday, September 8, officials from the business and cultural circles revealed that the BTS Busan concert will cost a staggering $5.1 million (₩ 7 billion) in expenses.

According to an unnamed source, because BTS is Korea's pride, a lot of money will be spent on stage, setting, equipment, and so on. However, because the sum is so large, either party is attempting to postpone payment and avoid the matter.

Busan city claims that BTS' concert fee will cost 70 billion but neither Busan nor the sponsors want to pay for it

BTS Busan concert: ARMYs react to the ongoing tiff between HYBE and Busan government

- concert will require 7 B KRW

- Busan city claims they don't have the funding to cover it

- Hybe hopes to cover it with sponsorship from other comp.

- the said other comp. are hesitant to sponsor



"약 70억원 가량을 써야 한다는데 돈 낼 곳은 마땅치 않고 서로 미루는 분위기"



공연 관람자들에게 '무료'를 약속한 만큼 표값을 받을 수는 없다.



Summary of the "free" concert:- concert will require 7 B KRW- Busan city claims they don't have the funding to cover it- Hybe hopes to cover it with sponsorship from other comp.- the said other comp. are hesitant to sponsor

The “Game of Money” has officially begun between HYBE and Busan government.

The government has claimed that they do not have the funds to cover the BTS Busan concert because they are already covering transportation and lodging, whereas HYBE hopes to cover their costs through sponsorships and advertising funding.

ARMYs (BTS’ fandom) have stepped in and requested both the parties to end their ongoing tiff and ensure BTS Busan concert is a superhit event and profitable for all the parties involved.

They are upset with the Busan government for being inept and refusing to accept responsibility for the entire situation.

🐳 (Slow) 우주고래 Whale 🎆 @hiraeth8221 Ah yes, I see many confused souls. Yes this was exactly what we were afraid of with the whole free concert. Incompetent city gov. They are not ready to do anything Ah yes, I see many confused souls. Yes this was exactly what we were afraid of with the whole free concert. Incompetent city gov. They are not ready to do anything

ARMYs have argued that it was the Busan government who had first approached HYBE for the BTS Busan concert. Earlier, the Mayor of Busan personally requested that members Jimin and Jung Kook's fathers persuade their sons to participate in this cause for the sake of the nation.

I find it a little irresponsible to but a bid in for an expo, offer up events, and then have had zero plan for organizing and financing it... Was the Busan government just expecting to be turned down flat and back away like Oh well, we tried?

I hope they don't blame it on the boys when they don't win because is all their fault.

ARMYs are hoping that for Bangtan’s sake BTS Busan concert goes smoothly without any monetary hiccups because they don’t deserve this unfair treatment meted out to them.

Literally, if any of the committee who choose the host of the World expo sees this drama, Busan doesn't even have to try anymore

I just don't understand this bc if the concert doesn't go well for infrastructure reasons, then why on earth would the World Expo Committee think Busan could handle something even *bigger* than that?? If a city can't host a concert at a stadium, how can they host a global event??

Several Korean news outlets have dug deep into this issue; here's what we know so far:

The event, dubbed "BTS in Busan" or more colloquially "BTS Busan concert," is hosted by the group's agency HYBE and sponsored by Busan, Korea's second-largest city.

The Busan Expo Bidding Committee is also helping to host the grand event on Saturday, October 15, which is free of charge for ARMYs travelling from all over the world.

Official sources from the Secretariat of the Bid Committee and the Busan City Induction Planning Team also revealed that that because HYBE is the organiser of the BTS Busan concert and will cover the costs through advertisements and sponsorship from companies, they are best suited to answer cost-related questions, and the Expo Bidding Committee is not involved with the monetary aspect.

HYBE responded to Korea Economic Daily by stating that:

“HYBE and many other companies are participating as official sponsors to participate in the effort to support the expo bidding."

Major Korean conglomerates like Samsung and Hyundai which Bangtan members are brand ambssadors of might take part in the sponsorship of the event, though this is merely a speculation at this point. HYBE is hoping to cover the extensive costs through sponsorships via these major Korean companies and a helping hand from the Busan government. Now, comes the twist in the tale.

When Korea Economic Daily inquired about sponsorship for the BTS Busan concert with various Korean conglomerates, including Samsung and Hyundai, they revealed that they had received no request for sponsorship from HYBE and had no plans to support the concert's costs.

which they can't even fund!what are they going to show??that this city isn't ready?that they don't have enough funds for anything? are they thinking of winning with this attitude?

However, HYBE can still cover the remaining event even if corporate sponsorships are not feasible.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service, HYBE's sales were 797.1 billion in the first half of the year, with a net profit of 129.5 billion (profit after taxes) and an operating profit of 125.3 billion (profit from business operations), proving that HYBE can cover the BTS Busan concert. However, some monetary help from Busan government wouldn’t hurt.

BTS surprise drop their “Permission to Dance on Stage - LA” film

ARMYs love good surprises from Bangtan members. BTS released the concert film "Permission to Dance on Stage - LA" on Thursday, September 8, showcasing the happy and joyful moments they had in their first offline concert since the pandemic.

The Los Angeles concert was held at the SoFi Stadium on November 27-28 and December 1-2, last year amidst much fanfare. It's now streaming on Disney+ for fans who want to relive the experience.

The septet's concert will take place as per schedule on Saturday, October 15 at 6 pm KST at Asiad stadium and will be jointly supported by the Busan Metropolitan City as well as the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee.

