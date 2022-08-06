“Free Concert” trends as BTS’ Busan concert will reportedly be free of charge

BTS, who were recently announced as the ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan, will reportedly be holding a global concert in Busan that will be free of charge.

According to media reports on August 6, BTS is slated to perform in Busan sometime in mid-October. It is expected that the K-pop juggernauts’ Busan concert is expected to attract around 100,000 fans and will be the largest event to ever be held in Busan. It is also said that HYBE (BTS’ label) has also agreed to hold the concert free of cost, taking fans' wishes to cheer for BTS into consideration.

HYBE is also planning to stream the concert on a global streaming app for the sake of international Bangtan fans who can enjoy the concert from the comfort of their homes.

To celebrate this announcement, ARMYs took to Twitter to trend “Free Concert,” and well, we have some priceless memes and content to share. Follow along as we share some of the best fan reactions in this news article.

Seokjinism | 🐟 @seokjinism1 “Our dream which we have not accomplished yet, is to have hundreds of thousands of people millions, from around the world and do a concert for free and listening to your cheers, I am thinking you guys have to be there"



- Kim Seokjin Las Vegas 04162022

“Our dream which we have not accomplished yet, is to have hundreds of thousands of people millions, from around the world and do a concert for free and listening to your cheers, I am thinking you guys have to be there"- Kim Seokjin Las Vegas 04162022 https://t.co/knqbfMEFlG

BTS will mark their first group concert since the 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert in Seoul in March

HYBE is currently considering three different concert venues, including the Busan Asiad Main Stadium (capacity 53,000+), Samnak Ecological Park (area of 4,722,000 m2), and Bukhang Port.

The septet’s Busan concert will mark their first performance in South Korea since their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert was held in Seoul back in March 2022.

Currently, details regarding Bangtan's Busan concert aren’t known to the public yet, but more information regarding ticket reservations and the concert venue will be revealed as the D-date draws closer.

Since it will be Bangtan’s first global concert in six months, it is expected that a large number of ARMYs will be coming to watch the boys perform in the port city. It is primarily for this reason that the organizers are looking forward to booking the venue with the largest capacity so that they can accommodate as many of fans as possible.

However, an ARMY with the username @almostdita has raised a valid concern regarding the idea of a “Free Concert.” Fans have been trying to figure out whether this means that Bangtan members will not be taking any fees for the performance. Questions have been raised over whether or not it would be required to purchase a ticket or if the Busan concert is an open concert (free entry on a “first come first serve basis”).

Previously, Jin had also spoken about doing a free concert with fans. And this might be the perfect opportunity, considering they did their first U.S. concert for free for 200 fans back in 2014.

BTS’ Bad Decisions in collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snopp Dogg tops iTunes charts all over the world

Bangtan dominates the global iTunes charts once again with the peppy track - "Bad Decisions" in collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. Just moments after its release, the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all around the world.

As of August 6, the single had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 74 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Italy, Sweden, and Norway. Not only that, the music video for "Bad Decisions" featuring Bangtan's vocal line members, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg, has been racking up views at an impressive speed and currently boasts 12 million views on YouTube.

In other news, RUN BTS is officially making a comeback this August. Yes, you read it right. BTS will be releasing a special episode of their hit variety show on August 16 KST for fans which will be available on Weverse.

