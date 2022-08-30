BTS’ fans upset with the Busan government for ill management of their upcoming global concert

The woes surrounding BTS’ upcoming global concert in Busan seem to be never-ending. Earlier this week, exorbitant hotel prices in Busan were revealed. Hotels in Busan now cost $3,730 (₩5.00 million) per night. Now it seems a whole new Pandora’s box has been opened.

ARMYs have taken to Twitter to criticize the Busan government's lack of farsight. From the location of the concert to the washroom facilities to the road that leads to the concert location, BTS fans have taken over Twitter.

BTS fans are worried that the authorities don’t have the basic blueprint in place for a concert of this global scale, and the concert is a month and a half away.

bora 💜 (slow) @modooborahae Yonhap News reports Busan has invited over 3500 guests (BIE selection committee members, their families and other guests etc) to the BTS concert in October. Considering the transportation issues, Busan is also exploring using sea transportation to bring people to the venue. + Yonhap News reports Busan has invited over 3500 guests (BIE selection committee members, their families and other guests etc) to the BTS concert in October. Considering the transportation issues, Busan is also exploring using sea transportation to bring people to the venue. + https://t.co/usMHGOZSoe

BTS has been roped in by the Korean government as honorary ambassadors to help South Korea win the bid for “2030 World Expo in Busan.” Bangtan members will be hosting a free global concert in Busan on October 15 at 6 pm KST at the Busan Ilkwang Special Stage and will be jointly supported by the Busan Metropolitan City as well as the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee.

BTS’ Busan concert: Crowd mismanagement, lack of facilities and more continue to be a major threat to their upcoming concert

korgou_official

We can't wait to see how wonderful this place will turn into on October 15th.

KorGou is preparing an event with Army.

Can you look forward to the upcoming With Army News?

#YetToComeInBUSAN #BTS

#EXPO2030BUSAN #WorldEXPO2030 We're at BTS' "Yet To Come" in Busan concert venue.We can't wait to see how wonderful this place will turn into on October 15th.KorGou is preparing an event with Army.Can you look forward to the upcoming With Army News? We're at BTS' "Yet To Come" in Busan concert venue.We can't wait to see how wonderful this place will turn into on October 15th.😍KorGou is preparing an event with Army.💜Can you look forward to the upcoming With Army News?#YetToComeInBUSAN #BTS#EXPO2030BUSAN #WorldEXPO2030 https://t.co/IRinbW7kzV

When news of Bangtan's free concert was announced, ARMYs were overjoyed to hear that the group will be performing for the first time since they announced their break to focus on solo projects.

However, an eagle-eyed fan noticed that the concert would be held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot.

Fans are upset that the Busan government chose the aforementioned location for Bangtan's upcoming global concert considering that 100,000 concert-goers are expected to attend and it is going to be a big event which will attract worldwide media attention.

ARMYs are also wondering why the Asiad stadium was not considered for the concert as it was built especially for the 2002 Asian Games and would have been the perfect venue for Bangtan's Busan concert.

slow 물결 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @moolgyul0613 From a K ARMY friend:

Karmys are torn about this bc the City of Busan is offering a concert by BTS, a supergroup who easily sells out stadiums, without a suitable venue. We just want the City prepare a proper venue with proper infrastructure first, and then offer the show. From a K ARMY friend:Karmys are torn about this bc the City of Busan is offering a concert by BTS, a supergroup who easily sells out stadiums, without a suitable venue. We just want the City prepare a proper venue with proper infrastructure first, and then offer the show.

However, the current venue poses a lot of problems. For starters, there are major infrastructural and transportation problems. ARMYs pointed out that the concert only has two exits marked by the dots.

Fans will be required to cross the river to get to the nearest train station. The government of Busan has also promised to mobilize public transport and shorten waiting periods between each train. Despite that, it is difficult for 100,000 fans to vacate the location quickly and if not handled properly, it might lead to a stampede-like situation.

zici🐢 @chizikook_ KMEDIA [REPORTER]



BTS' global Busan concert '[Yet To Come] in Busan' will be held on Saturday, October 15th at 6pm kst (16.00 wib)



- The show lasts for an hour and a half

- Venue for the performance will be decided as the former Korean glass site in Ilgwang-myeon, Gijang-gun + KMEDIA [REPORTER]BTS' global Busan concert '[Yet To Come] in Busan' will be held on Saturday, October 15th at 6pm kst (16.00 wib)- The show lasts for an hour and a half- Venue for the performance will be decided as the former Korean glass site in Ilgwang-myeon, Gijang-gun + https://t.co/nFTwfSBsCo

The area surrounding the concert does not have enough restaurants or recreational facilities which will pose a problem for ARMYs who are from far off places.

Furthermore, ARMYs criticized the Busan government for poor crowd management. The government announced that they planned to begin entry to the venue from 9 am. With the concert starting at 6 pm in the evening and no recreational facilities, fans are wondering how they will kill nine hours.

Also, with the venue having only two exit spots, vacating the venue will be a mammoth task.

The government also announced that they will be installing ten portable restrooms at the venue. Bangtan's Wembley concert had 2,700 washrooms for 90,000 ARMYs and yet there were long queues outside the bathrooms.

ARMYs are wondering how the Busan government will manage 100,000 fans and their washroom needs.

S.M. HORNE ⁱˢ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ💜⁷ @SMHorne1 slow 늘태태💜ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕗 @near_and_dearV 부산 동해남부선 일광역에서 BTS 공연할 일광읍 일광로 188 (옛 한국유리공장)까지 가는 길 로드뷰 부산 동해남부선 일광역에서 BTS 공연할 일광읍 일광로 188 (옛 한국유리공장)까지 가는 길 로드뷰 https://t.co/7fr4C0nxoF I knew that the Korean government and the local Busan government were not up to speed on how to throw concert, let alone a BTS concert, but this single road can't accommodate 10K people let alone 100k! Venue has no parking, toilets, trash cans, or emergency access?! WTF, Korea? twitter.com/near_and_dearV… I knew that the Korean government and the local Busan government were not up to speed on how to throw concert, let alone a BTS concert, but this single road can't accommodate 10K people let alone 100k! Venue has no parking, toilets, trash cans, or emergency access?! WTF, Korea? twitter.com/near_and_dearV…

Finally, ARMYs smell foul play with the venue chosen for the global concert. ARMYs believe the mayor of Busan, Park Hyung-jun, who owns land in the area is doing this for his personal benefit and ARMYs are upset that Bangtan is being used as bait for the same.

BTS ARMYs are upset with the concert arrangement; Check out the reactions below

ARMYs are criticizing the Busan government for their lack of planning and research considering the concert is in 45 odd days and a lot needs to be taken care of. Fans are citing BTS' iconic Wembley concert in London as a benchmark.

The Wembley concert was attended by 90,000 fans and received praised for being well-managed and efficient. It remains one of the most loved BTS concerts of all time. ARMYs believe BTS' upcoming Busan concert has the potential to be an all-time great as well, if only planned and managed well.

VIN @THVsVin



1. Lack of security & services at concert venue that may cause accidents, it's dangerous



2. Busan government not giving BTS the royalties & treating them with badly



3. Busan mayor involving himself enlistment discussion



+++ 염하 @born_aRMy_ https://t.co/ktbFjcBrae Why do K-Armys are mad at Busan Expo concert:1. Lack of security & services at concert venue that may cause accidents, it's dangerous2. Busan government not giving BTS the royalties & treating them with badly3. Busan mayor involving himself enlistment discussion+++ twitter.com/born_aRMy_/sta… Why do K-Armys are mad at Busan Expo concert:1. Lack of security & services at concert venue that may cause accidents, it's dangerous 2. Busan government not giving BTS the royalties & treating them with badly3. Busan mayor involving himself enlistment discussion+++ twitter.com/born_aRMy_/sta…

ARMYs want political leaders and influential figures to stop using BTS for their personal gains.

VIN @THVsVin



twitter.com/liliz1204/stat… liliz⟭⟬릴리즈⟬⟭💜 @liliz1204

It sounds like all 875 have to do is to serve only 23 days and then they will be free men for the next 34 month, huh?

NO. A free man's status must be a civilian, not a soldier, whose duty is to obey govt's order. + 🤦‍♀️ Foreigners have no idea what this actually applies in reality.It sounds like all 875 have to do is to serve only 23 days and then they will be free men for the next 34 month, huh?NO. A free man's status must be a civilian, not a soldier, whose duty is to obey govt's order. + twitter.com/seokiebubs/sta… 🤦‍♀️ Foreigners have no idea what this actually applies in reality.It sounds like all 875 have to do is to serve only 23 days and then they will be free men for the next 34 month, huh?NO. A free man's status must be a civilian, not a soldier, whose duty is to obey govt's order. + twitter.com/seokiebubs/sta… Read this thread about how Busan Mayor is trying to fck up BTS's career Read this thread about how Busan Mayor is trying to fck up BTS's careertwitter.com/liliz1204/stat…

“Venue is incapable to hold BTS” is what fans have to say.

VIN @THVsVin

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt

@2030busanexpo

Are jeopardising bts & armys here !!!

twitter.com/KiKi9650/statu… 바보멍뭉이⁷ @KiKi9650 "부산 엑스포 유치 기원 콘서트를 왜 꼭 일광에서 굳이 해야만 하는가"를 보여주는 영상



옛 한국유리 부지 개발, 공공기여금 논란

KNN뉴스 (방송일:2020.9.12)



(타래로) "부산 엑스포 유치 기원 콘서트를 왜 꼭 일광에서 굳이 해야만 하는가"를 보여주는 영상옛 한국유리 부지 개발, 공공기여금 논란KNN뉴스 (방송일:2020.9.12)(타래로) https://t.co/2loTu0xRpw This venue simply is INCAPABLE to hold a BTS concertAre jeopardising bts & armys here !!! This venue simply is INCAPABLE to hold a BTS concert@HYBEOFFICIALtwt@2030busanexpoAre jeopardising bts & armys here !!!twitter.com/KiKi9650/statu…

Fans are hoping that the Busan government fixes the issue soon.

OnlyHere4BTS⁷ @LovingChapter2 @PopBase BTS is having a free outdoor ocean front concert at the same time on Oct.15th in Busan. 100k people at the main venue, 10k more nearby watching on a huge screen and streamed free online globally. I wonder which one the people who like both will pick, lol. @PopBase BTS is having a free outdoor ocean front concert at the same time on Oct.15th in Busan. 100k people at the main venue, 10k more nearby watching on a huge screen and streamed free online globally. I wonder which one the people who like both will pick, lol.

mikrokoskook⁷🌌BTS INFO & LINKS ⁷ @TranslationBts3 BTS concert will be attended by 100,000 people, it is expected that many fans will flock to the concert venue.

The city of Busan said, On concert day, They will completely block vehicle traffic on the narrow road to the event site, to allow all visitors to walk for about 15 min. BTS concert will be attended by 100,000 people, it is expected that many fans will flock to the concert venue.The city of Busan said, On concert day, They will completely block vehicle traffic on the narrow road to the event site, to allow all visitors to walk for about 15 min. https://t.co/MGn0gmXN2A

Fans believe the concert venue has to be befitting of their king-like status and Bangtan and their ARMYs deserve a world-class concert and facility.

It remains to be seen if the Busan government will pay attention to the issues brought up by ARMYs, and take steps to address the issues before the concert. The “WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN – LIVE PLAY” will be held on October 15 at Busan Ilkwang Special Stage and will also be streamed live online for fans all over the world.

