4 BTS Island: In the Seom funny moments that made ARMYs laugh

BTS Island: In the Seom is BTS' new island survival game that was released by HYBE Corporation on June 28, 2022. The game's OST, titled Our Island, was produced by SUGA, and the logo for the game was designed by Jin.

The game revolves around solving puzzles that are similar to those on Candy Crush to help BTS members in the game escape the island they're trapped in. It is BTS' version of Candy Crush, survival games, and Animal Crossing, combined in one with an impeccable script and gorgeous animation.

ARMYs, ever since the release of the game, have been so invested in the storyline that some even managed to complete the game in barely a week, forcing the game developers to come up with new puzzles to keep fans entertained.

However, other fans struggling in the game are thankful to these ARMYs as, due to their perseverance, they were all able to enjoy the hilarious moments in the game.

Four hilarious BTS Island: In the Seom moments

1) SUGA's activities

𝐴𝑙𝑒𝑥⁷ | 아포방포 💜 @inthejooniverse Please, In The Seom Yoongi IS SO FUNNY 🤣🤣🤣 Please, In The Seom Yoongi IS SO FUNNY 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Aztp1UC2uT

All fans know that BTS member SUGA loves his naps because he works very hard throughout the day. He is also known as lil' meow meow, a nickname ARMYs came up with for him because of his cat-like tendencies. In the Seom developers incorporated his real-life habits into the game as well. After surpassing more than 300 levels, the game allows you to build separate housing for each member.

When a member is placed in each house, they perform certain actions. When put in all the members' homes, SUGA takes a nap on the chair. However, in Jimin's place, he climbs the cat tree and behaves like a cat. Only in his own house does he get down to his role of being Min PD and producing music.

ARMYs found these actions both hilarious and adorable and were amazed by the game developers' research to incorporate BTS members' real-life traits into the game.

2) RM's cooking

Pasta⁷|#TeamMOTS(slow) @Melting4bts

Even in the seom Even in the seom💀https://t.co/6doPJv9gjT

ARMYs know that RM is a danger to himself and everyone around him when he's in the kitchen. He is well-known for his poor knife skills and ability to destroy almost any object in his vicinity, earning him the title of The God of Destruction.

This wonderful talent is also showcased by RM in the game. When his chibi version is placed near a stove, instead of cooking, it sets the stove ablaze, making him panic. Fans found this tiny detail extremely funny and laughed that RM had not even been spared in the game.

3) Jin will never be left alone

taekookie ☻⇄ @9597THVJK THIS WHOLE IN THE SEOM DRAMA IS SO FUNNY THIS WHOLE IN THE SEOM DRAMA IS SO FUNNY 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/dD0F3r9R1B

Reality has been hilariously replicated in In the Seom, but it happened by chance this time. This wasn't an element consciously added to enhance the game but a complete accident that one of the players caught on camera. ARMYs know that the other members of BTS don't let Jin take pictures by himself, always photobombing him.

Something similar was caught on In the Seom, where every time Jin tried to dance by himself, a member would come and cover him up, causing him to move away only for the same thing to happen. Even in the game, BTS cannot leave BTS alone.

4) Jin in the Soop

Jin might be in In the Seom, but he hasn't left his In the Soop habits behind. In BTS' lifestyle show In The Soop, Jin hit a punching bag with a baseball bag every day after waking up.

The same was replicated in the game as well. When Jin was put in Jungkook's house with the punching bag, he was the only member who used a baseball bat to hit it instead of his fists. ARMYs found this animation extremely cute and funny.

The In the Seom game developers were deep into ARMY Twitter, which shows in the game. Their knowledge of BTS lore adds a personal touch that not only helps ARMYs reminisce about old memories but also enjoy the game better.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht