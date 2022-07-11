BTS make an astonishing record of 5 million users in just 12 days with their new mobile game

According to various media reports on July 11, BTS' mobile game “BTS Island: In the SEOM” hit 5 million users just 12 days after its official release. This is great news for the Bangtan Boys and their fans, as all seven members participated in the process of creating the game.

Described as a story-rich game co-created by the members themselves, “BTS Island: In the SEOM” will feature the story of 7 friends living on an island, as well as fun and addicting puzzles and activities.

Bangtan member SUGA has released a self-produced theme song, Our Island, for the mobile game.

The song is available to listen to in the game, which dropped on June 28 at 6:30 am IST.

On July 6, an animated music video for the original soundtrack was released through the mobile game's official YouTube channel.

BTS’ RM hilariously revealed that Jung Kook has applied for a permanent residence card on “BTS Island: In The SEOM”

It isn’t just ARMYs who are in love with Bangtan's new mobile game, the members themselves are addicted to playing it.

Recently, BTS leader RM took to Weverse to share his recent life updates with fans. When asked about Bangtan’s maknae member Jung Kook, he hilariously revealed that Jung Kook is obsessed with the new mobile game and has even applied for a permanent residence card to live on the island.

ARMYs know it's true that Jung Kook can’t get enough of the game and has even created an exclusive island that players can only access if Jung Kook accepts their request to join.

He has been receiving overwhelming requests from fans. However, he cannot accept all the requests.

From creating a shirtless RM to teasing V about his ever-growing social circle, Jung Kook seems to be having a ball playing the mobile game.

BTS to hold a global concert this October to help bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo

On July 7, the first strategy meeting for the 2030 Busan World Expo was held at the bidding committee’s Seoul office to discuss promotional activities.

The meeting was attended by HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won, the secretary-general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee Park Jung-wook, and the deputy economic mayor of Busan, Lee Sung Kwon.

The representatives discussed plans for the septet's appointment ceremony as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo and the desire to hold a global concert for the Expo.

This will mark the Bangtan Boys’ first concert in three years in Busan, and the first since they announced their plans to take a break.

The committee and Bangtan's agency are currently finalizing the venue in Busan.

According to media reports, the city of Busan is currently considering Bukhang Port, the proposed primary location of the World Expo 2030 Busan, or the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium as the venue for the October concert.

The K-pop idols are currently on a break from group activities and are pursuing solo projects starting with Bangtan’s dance leader, j-hope.

j-hope will release his second solo album, Jack in the Box, on July 15. He had previously released the pre-release track MORE on June 30.

