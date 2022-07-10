Watch: BTS’ V and Lizzo groove to the latter’s hit track About Damn Time 

BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) and Lizzo prove they are indeed friendship goals! The former recently dropped his solo vlog, showing ARMYs his life outside group activities, .

In the hour-long vlog, BTS’ V talked about making his own music and shared his driving playlist with fans, and one of the many songs was Lizzo’s fun and upbeat track About Damn Time.

In the viral video, BTS’ V can be seen vibing to a snippet from the song, banging his head to the rhythm of the track, and showing off his glowing visuals through various camera angles.

He looked handsome as ever in a salmon pink shirt paired with a gold chain, with his face devoid of any makeup.

DRIVE WITH V

#TaehyungVLOG Taehyung jamming along to About Damn Time by @lizzo in his car

Shortly after he dropped his vlog, Lizzo took to Twitter to express her excitement about V grooving to one of her hit tracks.

Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?

In addition to Twitter, Lizzo took to every social media platform she was on and shared a clip of BTS’ V dancing to About Damn Time on TikTok, crediting him as the creator of a new dance trend.

She further took to Instagram to recreate his spontaneous dance to her song, matching the steps with him. She added a clip of the idol on the side, showing off their perfect friendship.

💫Hanna⚡💚 @damuax

Me and many people are in the same boat right now. So happy with Tae vlog, my smile never leaves my face throughout the 52 minutes. Hoping Tae can do more vlog or he will have baby own YT acct.

BTS’ V debuts his new friendship name with singer Lizzo - “Vizzo”

BTS’ V, returned her love and appreciation by sharing the clip on his Instagram stories, creating a cycle of never-ending love and friendship between them. Not only that, he also debuted their friendship name called “Vizzo” on the photo-sharing app.

It seems like she has wholeheartedly accepted this new “friendship” name with V, showing off how it transcends language and cultural barriers.

It is no secret that BTS’ 95-liner members Jimin and V are Lizzo’s BTS biases. For those unversed, “bias” in K-pop terminology refers to your favorite member of the group.

She performed the group’s popular summer song, Butter, on BBC Radio1’s Live Lounge, while wearing a stylish black tube top with “VMIN” written on it. “VMIN” is the etymology of their names together.

She also dedicated a friendship song to them in a viral clip, fangirling over the members.

Not only that, Lizzo and her sister hung out with BTS members Jimin, V and J-hope at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles.

Lizzo and her sister Vanessa, along with the group's members, enjoyed their time at Harry Styles’ concert and even clicked pictures together.

BTS’ V confirms he is working on his solo album and the challenges he is facing in his recent vlog

BTS’ V dropped his vlog on July 9, aka ARMY day, and it was the best present fans could ask for.

V visited his dentist, shared his beloved driving playlist with fans, and even showed off his golfing skills. Amongst many things, he spoke about his much-awaited debut solo album and the concerns he had while working on it.

BTS’ V revealed:

“I have so many things I want to try,”. If I do everything on my list I have to shoot 8 music videos, so I was like ‘Huh? How did this happen?’ So I narrowed it down to that [the present stage].”

He also dished that he has thought of the perfect concept for a photo shoot as well, and will reveal it in due course of time.

V revealed that he is very self-critical of himself and that unless he is not entirely satisfied with his songs, he will not release his mixtape, tentatively titled KTH1.

He also shared shocking details that he has deleted all his earlier songs and the ones that will make the cut will be from his list of songs that were never released.

“Ah lol all the songs I upload are not going on the mixtape, I deleted them after uploading it. I apologize in advance, I don’t even remember.”

He finally assured fans that he is working hard and it will be worth the wait.

BTS’ V will embark on “In The SOOP: Friendcation” with his Wooga squad members - Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy.

“In the SOOP: Friendcation” premieres on July 22, and will air jointly on JTBC at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) and Disney+ at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST).

