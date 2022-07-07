BTS’ V enjoyed a luxurious three-night stay worth a whopping ₩51 million at The Peninsula Paris

BTS’ V is a global superstar and his popularity is soaring at the moment. The handsome and talented BTS member was invited to CELINE Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show along with Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. BTS’ V was the cynosure of everyone’s eyes as he attended the fashion event. His charming appearance and polite behavior won hearts worldwide.

The BTS member was personally invited by CELINE’s creative director Hedi Slimane. He was put up in Paris’ finest hotel, The Peninsula Paris, by CELINE.

One night's accommodation in the beautiful suite costs around ₩17 million (about 13,100 USD). Presumably, BTS’ V stayed at the same hotel for all three nights of his stay, which amounted to ₩51 million (about 39,300 USD) in total.

The Peninsula Hotel in Paris also drew attention when they started following BTS’ V on Instagram.

BTS’ V luxurious accommodation in Paris: Confirmation, reactions

American men’s fashion magazine VMAN released a video interview with BTS’ V and confirmed where he stayed.

They said:

“Ahead of Celine Homme’s Summer 23 collection, we got an inside look at BTS V’s getting ready process at the Peninsula Hotel in Paris for the show”.

In the video, V can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a flaming red jacket, looking as handsome as ever. He revealed that he had put together his own outfit for the show and wanted to showcase his best appearance.

According to photos from the hotel and V’s Instagram, he was in the "Rooftop" garden suite, which had a terrace, a garden, and a pretty view of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

KTH Nepal🇳🇵 @KTH_Nepal “BTS V spent 4 days & 3 nights at a hotel that costs 17M won per night”, Knetz’s reaction:



🗣: It's just the beginning.

🗣: Wow, that's the life of a world superstar. I'm jealous.

🗣: Wow, that's cool, if you are treated like that, you're a superstar recognized by the world. “BTS V spent 4 days & 3 nights at a hotel that costs 17M won per night”, Knetz’s reaction: 🗣: It's just the beginning.🗣: Wow, that's the life of a world superstar. I'm jealous. 🗣: Wow, that's cool, if you are treated like that, you're a superstar recognized by the world. https://t.co/tQzrXL5ktO

According to K-pop Radar, a fandom data-observing platform that keeps track of K-pop acts and their content, V gained the most followers on Instagram among all K-pop accounts in the month of June 2022.

V’s account gained 2,697,437 followers in the last month. He earned a million new followers just one week after he went viral while attending CELINE's fashion show for Paris Fashion Week.

BTS’ V stuns fans with a “no makeup” photoshoot prior to CELINE’s fashion show

On July 1, W Korea magazine released their exclusive pictorial with BTS member V that was taken before CELINE's show during Paris Fashion Week by photographer Pierre Mouton.

Fans were surprised to find that V posed for the photoshoot without any makeup, looking as breathtaking as ever. Dressed in a statement red leather jacket and black leather pants, he channeled the rock-and-roll mood.

He was seen wearing a full outfit from CELINE’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection titled "Boy Doll." This collection is an ode to all iterations of punk, designed to evoke the youth and androgyny of the aesthetic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far