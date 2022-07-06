BTS' Jimin and V win hearts at rehearsals for GRAMMYs with warm behavior

BTS’ global sensations, Kim Tae-hyung aka V and Park Ji-min aka Jimin, have once again made ARMY proud. In behind-the-scenes footage released by the group recently, the two idols are seen displaying their kindest behavior to the background dancers and logistics crew.

The K-pop powerhouse, BTS, recently released behind-the-scenes videos of them rehearsing for the performance of their song Butter for GRAMMY 2022. The idols had gone down to Las vegas in order to practice their performance on stage.

BTS' Jimin and V show best behaviour during rehearsals for GRAMMYs

At the rehearsal, Jimin was particularly keen to greet all the dancers and assist personnel present. The Filter artist enthusiastically greeted everyone, however he was met with a cold shoulder due to the language barrier. The idol was seen waving at all the dancers and greeting them, but they all passed by him without giving him a response.

Referring to the incident, Jimin said:

“I’ve been saying hello to everyone but I don’t think anyone heard me. I said hello in Korean but maybe they don’t understand [The dancers didn’t respond to his Korean]. I said ‘Hello,’ but they all just walked by. Still, thank you.”

The idol's co-member Suga consoled the idol and cheered him up by stating that most people do not understand Korean and due to this language barrier they failed to respond to his greeting.

V, who recovered from COVID only a few days prior to the GRAMMYs, did not compromise on the group’s preparations for the event. To prepare for their performance on Butter, which eventually became the biggest performance of the GRAMMYs this year, the group rehearsed tirelessly for days.

ᶠᵒˣʸ ᵉʸᵉˢ @dazedfoxy BTS - Butter performance @ Grammy 2022 (part 1) BTS - Butter performance @ Grammy 2022 (part 1) https://t.co/q9upKBo23w

At the end of their physically exhausting and challenging practice sessions, the members warmly thanked all the background artists.

The Sweet Night singer and the ARMY’s beloved Taetae was particularly noticed for extending his gratitude to all the performers and applauding them for their hard work.

Taehyung Indiaˢⁿ¹¹⁹|ᶜᵗ⁷⁹🎄by V •◡• @Taehyung_india_



: thank you ~



our graceful man, always showing his gratitude to everyone around

The absolute idol. Kim Taehyung.



[BTS episode| BANGTANTV]: thank you ~our graceful man, always showing his gratitude to everyone aroundThe absolute idol. Kim Taehyung. [BTS episode| BANGTANTV] 🐯: thank you ~our graceful man, always showing his gratitude to everyone around 💜The absolute idol. Kim Taehyung. https://t.co/fCSOQghZqU

ARMY swooned over BTS' maknae's conduct at White House

This is not the first time the respectful and warm behavior of BTS’ maknae members has made the ARMY swoon.

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ | ARSD📌 @tanniekosmossss



BTS PAVED THE AWAY !!



SO PROUD OF YOU BTS

#BTSatTheWhiteHouse The fact that Bangtan is the first k-pop artist who will go to the The White House to address anti-Asian hate crimes & discrimination. BTS really shows how they influence the people around the world. Best boys!BTS PAVED THE AWAY !!SO PROUD OF YOU BTS The fact that Bangtan is the first k-pop artist who will go to the The White House to address anti-Asian hate crimes & discrimination. BTS really shows how they influence the people around the world. Best boys!BTS PAVED THE AWAY !!SO PROUD OF YOU BTS 💜#BTSatTheWhiteHouse https://t.co/Rxzvs7izN9

Earlier this year, the group was invited to the White House to join the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to commemorate the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) Month. The idol's respectful conduct throughout all the speeches at the event was noticed and lauded by the fans.

While Jimin bowed before exiting the platform, the Singularity star put his hand on his chest as a mark of respect. The idol has often been noticed doing that as an expression of his appreciation and gratitude.

The constant impeccable conduct of these K-Pop legends is what sets them apart from the rest of the groups in the industry. Despite being world-famous idols who have performed in some of the largest arenas, the K-pop heartthrobs continue to demonstrate their kind and caring personalities wherever they go. The enormous and yet ever growing ARMY is left mesmerized by the group not only because of their unparalleled performances but also due to their humble and kind personalities.

