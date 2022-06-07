Watch: President Joe Biden tells BTS that their actions make a big difference

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS created history with their visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden. The two discussed important topics such as anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity.

Their visit filled many people with pride, especially when they delivered a speech in the Korean language during their press conference before meeting the President of the United States.

Not only were fans and locals proud of their inspiring speeches, but even President Joe Biden hopped onto the bandwagon and commended the group for their initiative to make the world a better place and bring peace. He stated that their actions make a big difference:

"What you’re doing makes a big difference. Talking about how we have to eliminate hate is important."

BTS reveal why they accepted the invitation to speak at the White House

BTS visited the White House on June 1, 2022, and dominated the internet with clips and pictures as they met both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Before their official meeting behind closed doors, the group members delivered a speech on the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, in addition to Asian inclusion.

However, while public figures and politicians like Andy Biggs tried to pull down the group members, many citizens overwhelmed him and stated that BTS did a better job than most politicians in America. In a video uploaded by the White House, the group members revealed the reasons behind their acceptance of the formal invitation and much more.

Jimin stated in his speech that the recent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes was extremely alarming and that in order to put a stop to this issue, the members took the opportunity to address the world.

"We were devastated by the recent surge of anti-Asian hate crimes. To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to speak up once again."

Group member SUGA spoke about their invite behind-the-scenes and stated:

"As South Korean artists and someone who witnessed transcending barriers such as languages and cultures while traveling abroad, or saw (our music) reaching many people worldwide on a tour, we wanted to talk about the power of diversity. "

Vice President Kamala Harris, too, admired BTS's work and ambition. She greeted the group and stated:

"When we see hate and prejudice, it’s meant to make people afraid, and it’s meant to make people feel alone. And therefore without power. When you all speak about it, you speak to people in a way that reminds them they’re not alone."

Appreciating and agreeing to Vice President Kamala Harris’ words, RM stated that the group simply wanted to return all the love they have received and use their platform to leave a positive impact. He also stated that the group has a sense of respect and responsibility to address social issues.

RM continued to explain in the video that when the group first heard about President Joe Biden’s invite, the members knew immediately that they had to go. The group also reportedly paid for their travel expenses themselves as they were passionate towards the message and task.

President Joe Biden, too, warmly welcomed the group and later on recounted his political journey and stated:

"I got involved in public life because of civil rights. Even back then, famous artists helped move people. What you’re doing makes a big difference. Talking about how we have to eliminate hate is important."

He continued to state:

"I know you know what you're doing, but don't underestimate it. Not just your great talent, it's the message you are communicating.. it matters. This is one President who appreciates you."

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM thanked President Joe Biden for giving the group the opportunity to remind people and speak about the important causes. He also stated that the opportunity reminded the group of what they can do as artists.

