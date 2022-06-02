What did Tucker Carlson say about BTS? ARMY slams TV host for mocking K-pop group's visit to the White House

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is in hot waters with ARMY after his remarks on BTS’ appearance at the White House.

The Fox News host mocked Biden’s administration and the K-pop group’s appearance at the White House on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday, May 31. Tucker was upset by the global superstars's arrival in Washington to discuss "Asian inclusion and representation" and anti-Asian discrimination with President Joe Biden.

The group appeared at the White House to raise awareness and speak about the recent rise in hate crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans.

Tucker Carlson took a jab at BTS in his show segment

mediamatters.org/fox-news/tucke… Tucker Carlson attacks BTS for speaking out about hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans Tucker Carlson attacks BTS for speaking out about hate crimes targeting Asian-Americansmediamatters.org/fox-news/tucke…

Tucker Carlson started his segment on the show by questioning BTS’ reliability and Biden’s decision to call them to speak at the White House:

"Joe Biden's situation has deteriorated dramatically, both publicly and internally." What are they planning to do about it? "Well, they broke the glass in case of an emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today. Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes in the US," he explained. “Okay. "Well done, guys."

Questioning the activism of one of the world's most popular musical groups angered the virtual infantry of BTS fans, ARMY. Carlson later suggested that inviting youth icons like BTS to the White House was "degrading" America.

The segment undoubtedly made the group's fans livid, and ARMY wasted no time in fighting back. The responses within the fandom varied, with some ARMYs making memes about Tucker while some urging the rest of the fandom to "remove him from their consciousness." The ARMYs are now discussing all the questionable statements made by Tucker Carlson on the virtual platform.

Get rid of tucker carlson, physically, mentally, spiritually, and psychically remove him from the collective consciousness Praying that the bts stans do what americans couldntGet rid of tucker carlson, physically, mentally, spiritually, and psychically remove him from the collective consciousness https://t.co/8zyGFEBodG

Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) @IwriteOK i do not know who BTS is but if their fans are lining up against Tucker Carlson i support arming them with Javelins and advanced MLRS systems i do not know who BTS is but if their fans are lining up against Tucker Carlson i support arming them with Javelins and advanced MLRS systems

mediamatters.org/fox-news/tucke… Tucker Carlson attacks BTS for speaking out about hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans Tucker Carlson attacks BTS for speaking out about hate crimes targeting Asian-Americansmediamatters.org/fox-news/tucke… im very annoyed by the locals in the replies & quotes seeing a yt man attack asians for speaking on asian-hate crimes yet instead of being reasonably upset about it they only care that "the angry delusional 15-yr-old bts fans are gonna attack him" & see it as their entertainment. twitter.com/mmfa/status/15… im very annoyed by the locals in the replies & quotes seeing a yt man attack asians for speaking on asian-hate crimes yet instead of being reasonably upset about it they only care that "the angry delusional 15-yr-old bts fans are gonna attack him" & see it as their entertainment. twitter.com/mmfa/status/15…

The cable news veteran appears to be unaware that the K-pop powerhouse group, consisting of Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, has previously spoken out against anti-Asian violence in the United States. Their White House invitation isn't quite as much of a stretch as he claims when that is taken into consideration.

More about BTS at the White House

President Biden @POTUS



I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit . Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. https://t.co/LnczTpT2aL

The group was invited by the President of the United States to speak about Asian inclusion and diversity on the last day of the AANHPI month. BTS members took turns speaking in Korean to the press at the White House, with Jin and Jimin expressing how honored they were to be standing up for their community.

BTS spoke further about their experiences with anti-Asian hatred at the White House, saying that they have "endured expletives without reason." They also opened up about the discrimination they faced because of their appearance.

The septet is currently preparing for the release of their anthology album Proof, which will be released on June 10.

