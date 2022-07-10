4 BTS magazine covers that exude power

BTS, the Princes of Global Pop, have graced the cover of multiple magazines for their charitable endeavors and trailblazing work in music. While their interviews are inspirational and awe-inspiring, the interviews are not the only notable thing published in these magazines.

The group's photoshoots for each magazine cover have been nothing short of spectacular, with every cover more intense than the previous ones.

They’re inarguably the most influential artists in the world and following are a few of the best magazine covers that best encapsulate their glory.

BTS magazine covers that show off their star power

1) Variety Magazine, September 2020

Variety Magazine invited BTS to be the star of their September 2020 Grammys issue cover. Variety even crowned them Group of the Year in 2019 and awarded them the Record of the Year award in 2021 for their song Butter.

The members played off each others’ energy, showing off their impeccable teamwork in the group shot. When the seven of them are in the room, they demand attention, and that is what the cover relayed.

While the behind-the-scenes video showed the members goofing off and having fun, come showtime, they were back to being seven suave musicians in their impeccably stylish Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford suits. Each member had their own individual magazine cover shoots where they displayed their natural charms and gorgeous visuals.

2) Wall Street Journal, November 2020

For their special Innovators Issue, the Wall Street Journal invited BTS to feature on the cover for the group’s innovative and pioneering work in the field of music, art, and charity. Celebrating the journal's 10th anniversary, the group was awarded the 2020 Music Innovator Award by the Wall Street Journal for their continuous efforts in taking music to newer heights.

The group wore matching monochrome suits for the magazine and looked elegant and ready to run the world in their photoshoots. Each member also got their own separate solo cover as well.

The members spoke about what innovation means to them and how they’re continuously evolving to show new sides of themselves, and that’s exactly what they did in these photoshoots as well. They showed their mature and poised side for the readers to enjoy.

3) TIME Magazine, December 2020

BTS has graced the TIME magazine cover on three different occasions. In 2018, they made their debut on the TIME magazine cover where they were named the Next Generation Leaders. In 2021 they were once again on the cover with the CEO of HYBE, Bang Shi-hyuk.

HYBE was recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the world and BTS had a big role to play in that. But by far, their best TIME cover had to be when they won TIME’s Entertainer of the Year award and were on the cover for the same in December 2020.

They were crowned the best band in the world and looked the part in the photos as well, donning their crisp business suits and serious and intense visuals. The group looked ready for world-domination and that is exactly what they have achieved.

4) Rolling Stone Magazine, June 2021

BTS was on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine’s the Future of Music issue published in June 2021. The interview took a deep-dive into the group’s humble beginnings and their underdog status, leading up to their current success and influence in the music industry.

The photoshoots allow readers to take a glimpse into their individual personalities and their dynamic as a group. The pop giants were dressed to the nines by Louis Vuitton. The group recently joined hands with the brand as their House Ambassadors.

The magazine had eight different covers, one group shot and a separate solo cover for each of the members showcasing their charming personalities. The collector’s box came with all eight covers.

From fashion magazines to business magazines, the group has graced the covers for them all, simply proving that there is nothing that BTS can’t do. There is no limit to the heights their success can reach and there are no glass ceilings they can't shatter.

