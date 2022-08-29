BTS creates history as they snag 4 consecutive “Group of the Year” titles at the 2022 MTV VMAs

On August 28, BTS won yet another MTV Video Music Award. While BTS didn’t attend the award ceremony in person, they bagged the coveted “Group of the Year” title making it their fourth consecutive award.

The 2022 MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The Yet to Come singers were nominated alongside BLACKPINK, City Girls, Imagine Dragons, Silk Sonic, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Måneskin.

BLACKPINK attended the VMAs and performed their pre-release single PINK VENOM.

BTS' broke the record for most “Group of the Year” wins in VMA history

Bangtan won the “Best Group” in 2019 and 2020. The award category was renamed in 2021 to “Group of the Year,” which Bangtan won and has now bagged the award again this year. This marks the most “Group of the Year” award wins in the award's history.

In addition to the “Best Group” title, Bangtan was nominated for the “Best K-pop,” “Best Visual Effects,” “Best Choreography,” and “Best Metaverse Performance.”

Bangtan's maknae member Jung Kook was nominated for “Song of the Summer” for his collab track Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

In other news, Bangtan’s labelmates SEVENTEEN bagged the “Push Performance of the Year” award for their song Rock with You from their ninth mini-album Attacca.

“BTS BTS BTS”: ARMYs take over Twitter chanting praises for the K-pop juggernauts

Bangtan members have taken over worldwide Twitter trends and rightfully so. The K-pop juggernauts bagged their fourth consecutive title at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

ARMYs have called for a virtual Twitter party, chanting praise for Bangtan. Fans have conferred Bangtan with “Princes of K-pop” title and we cannot think of a better title befitting their status.

BTS exceed the limitations of KPOP, and establishing themselves as PRINCES OF GLOBAL POP. "BTS reached new heights and managed to make K-POP normalized than ever before"

“Best Group of the year” fans call and we cannot agree more.

Yes, “BTS Paved the Way” and there are no two ways about it.

Fans agree that the Bangtan Boys are the most deserving candidates for the title.

ARMYs believe Bangtan deserved to win more than one award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

I offer you my wholehearted congratulations. 🥳

BTS 'Group of The Year' for 4 consecutive years in the VMAs !

Bangtan members are currently on a break from group activities and pursuing their solo endeavors. They will reunite in October for their global Busan concert as honorary ambassadors for the Korean government.

BTS to hold a global concert in Busan on October 15

Bangtan's upcoming Busan concert, titled “Yet To Come,” is scheduled to take place on October 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST and 2 am PST) at the Busan Ilkwang Special Stage and will be jointly supported by the Busan Metropolitan City as well as the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee.

Bangtan members were chosen to be honorary ambassadors by the Korean government to help them win the “ 2030 Busan World Expo” bid.

Although the concert is free of charge, fans are required to make prior reservations on Interpark. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse, ZEPETO and NAVER NOW for the benefit of International ARMYs.

Currently, hotel prices have reached ridiculous prices in Busan ($660 for two nights) and fans are hoping BIG HIT MUSIC intervenes and resolves the issue.

In other news, Bangtan ranked second place in the Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for August with a brand reputation index of 7,404,133, marking a 38.84 percent rise in their score since last month.

