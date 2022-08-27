Run BTS: 7 exciting ideas Bangtan members can try out for the next edition of the variety show

BTS members pose for a concept photo (Image via BIG HIT MUSIC)

BTS returned with their much-loved and highly anticipated homegrown variety show, Run BTS, on August 16 with a special episode titled Telepathy, which was released in two parts.

This was Bangtan's first Run episode in about ten months and the first since they announced that they will be going on a break from group activities to pursue their solo endeavors.

The variety show alongside Bon Voyage’s three seasons and In The SOOP’s two seasons is one of the most loved long-format programs, and ARMYs will agree.

So what is this about you may ask? Run BTS, also known as Dallyeora Bangtan (Dallyeora is synonymous with Run in Korean), is a fun variety program starring the group members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The series first premiered on August 1, 2015, two years after their debut and was broadcast for free on V Live and then on the fan-community platform Weverse since 2020.

The 156 episode series, divided into three seasons, involves Bangtan members indulging in an array of games and fun activities with equally compelling punishments, should they fail.

Fan favorite episodes include water park episode, zombie episode, cooking episode, and any sports related episode really.

Run BTS is therapy in free form and every ARMY truly swears by the positives of it, and how much joy the boys have brought in our lives.

From Booking their own concert tickets to babysitting a bunch of restless toddlers: 7 exciting ideas Bangtan members can try in the next edition of Run BTS

Run BTS is every ARMY’s comfort show and they will agree to it. It has been seven years since the show began bringing a truckload of happiness to our lives, and we cannot imagine a life without our favorite variety program.

While the Bangtan boys have done all sorts of things and been through all sorts of punishments, including dressing like a sunflower (yes, that exists) and getting fully drenched; there are many things the members haven’t tried yet, and well, consider this our official pitch to BIG HIT MUSIC for the next edition of the show.

We list down seven exciting ideas Bangtan members can try out in the next edition of the show.

1) Booking Concert Tickets

Recently, IU tried booking tickets for her own The Golden Hour: Under The Orange Sun concert scheduled to take place on September 17 and 18. In the video, fans could see her struggling while trying to book tickets to her own concert, and it would be great to see Bangtan members do the same.

Bangtan members will finally realize what their fandom goes through while trying to book tickets to their own concert, and of course will get a taste of the enormous love and appreciation they get from their fans across the world.

We can already imagine Jung Kook going competitive trying to get VIP seating tickets and Jin trying to ensure everyone’s families can make it to the concert.

2) BTS as Baby-sitters

Bangtan with cute little babies and restless toddlers! We can see fans melting into puddles already. We got a glimpse of Bangtan’s baby sitting skills in BTS World, an online game featuring members in an alternate world.

This is one activity Bangtan members haven't tried in an episode and we are sure it will be a huge hit.

Bangtan members can take care of babies, feed them, change their soiled diapers, put them to sleep and perhaps entertain them if they are cranky. We can imagine BTS’ maknae members Jung Kook, Jimin, and V already loving this.

3) BTS goes undercover

“Smooth like Butter, like a criminal undercover,” but we truly believe this could potentially be an adrenaline-rushed episode. Bangtan members can wear a cool disguise and disguise themselves in the crowd and be regular people for a day.

They can travel in public transport, interact with locales and lead a “normal life” for a day and that can be recorded via a hidden camera and broadcast as a special episode.

4) BTS Mixology class

Bangtan and alcohol is a super entertaining combination and we are here for it. Hence, a mixology class would make for an equally engaging episode.

For those unversed, mixology is the “art” of mixing cocktails and other alcoholic and non-alchoholic drinks.

We can imagine Jin coming up with some interesting recipes, SUGA acing the class and wanting to do a full-fledged course on it, and members trying to keep RM away from breaking any glasses.

5) A Seoul special treasure hunt episode

Bangtan members are brothers till they compete against each other to win in a Run BTS episode and ARMYs know this for a fact.

Everyone has played a treasure hunt game at some point, but it would be interesting to see the members play this on an episode with high stakes.

Perhaps a Seoul special treasure hunt episode, wherein the members have to run about the city to find out the “hidden treasure.”

We are pretty sure that members will certainly fight tooth and nail to win a fancy ramyeon cooker, giving fans a lot of “meme-worthy” content.

6) BTS with their pets

RM has Moni, SUGA has Holly, j-hope has Mickey, Jung Kook has Bam, Songie, Paengie and V has Yeontan. Unfortunately, Jin and Jimin’s pets passed away.

Previously, the show had a special pet episode where members played with a bunch of dogs, so it would be interesting to see Bangtan with their pets on screen, playing and having fun with them.

We would love to see the dynamics between their pets for sure and we bet it is going to be a very entertaining episode.

7) BTS reading thirst tweets

Over the years, K-pop stars have warmed up to the idea of reacting to “thirst tweets and messages” sent to them by fans.

For those unversed, “thirst tweets” is an internet term to describe messages that are usually graphic and adult in nature and can make s*xual references as well.

It would be interesting to see an episode dedicated to members reading out “thirst tweets” sent by ARMYs and reacting to it, preferably one member reading this out to another. We can imagine the episode to be a riot already.

Of course, we need to make a “milder” version of that to make it audience friendly, but nonetheless, this is one idea we would put our money on.

Bangtan members will be holding a global concert free of cost in Busan to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo.

The concert will take place on October 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST and 2 am PST) at the Busan Ilkwang Special Stage and will be jointly supported by the Busan Metropolitan City as well as the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee.

We cannot wait for a banging concert from BTS.

