BTS’ RM v/s Henry Cavill: TC Candler clears the air after netizens pass racist comments against the Bangtan member

There is no doubt that BTS’ RM and Henry Cavill are two of the most handsome and self-made men in the world, and it is unfortunate that they are forcibly pitted against one another.

Since 1990, TC Candler and The Independent Critics have published the world-famous "100 Most Beautiful Faces" and "100 Most Handsome Faces" lists, which include well-known names from all over the world. For several years, the hottest K-Pop idols have been nominated and have consistently ranked high on the final list in a variety of categories.

The winners for 2021 were announced seven months ago, and the nominees for 2022 were announced six months ago. This means that K-pop fans can keep voting for their favourite idols.

However, strange news recently surfaced claiming that BTS' RM had beaten British actor Henry Cavill to the title of "The Most Handsome Man Alive," as voted on by TC Candler fans.

The Poll Lady @ThePollLady BTS RM Kim Namjoon voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill. 🤯 BTS RM Kim Namjoon voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill. 🤯 https://t.co/xPZGrCQEjQ

Unfortunately, BTS' RM became the target of cyberbullying and xenophobia from people who couldn't believe he'd "bested" Superman actor Henry Cavill.

dev @hornickiana this has to be a joke... this has to be a joke... https://t.co/yrfyTvlBAm

In a new development, TC Candler has come to BTS' RM's defence and issued an official statement on the matter. The winner has not been officially announced and will not be until December 2022, according to the confirmation.

They revealed that neither BTS' RM nor Henry Cavill have ever been ranked in the top five, and that voting will continue until December 2022, after which the winner will be announced.

BTS’ RM becomes a target of cyber bullying; ARMYs jump in to defend their leader

Mapler Wanda Maximoff @inluvwithjinnie Guys are losing their sh!t and not able to accept the fact that KIM NAMJOON beating HENRY CAVILL for the most handsome man in the world survey.... I mean HAVE YOU SEEN KIM FRICKIN NAMJOON ? Guys are losing their sh!t and not able to accept the fact that KIM NAMJOON beating HENRY CAVILL for the most handsome man in the world survey.... I mean HAVE YOU SEEN KIM FRICKIN NAMJOON ? https://t.co/lk0A9E10UW

They say “beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder” but very few truly understand the meaning of it. BTS' RM became the target of cyberbullying, xenophobia (fear of foreigners), homophobia, racism, and transphobic comments as a result of the fake news

A lot of netizens couldn’t believe BTS’ RM beat Henry Cavill to win this title, and took to social media to mock him.

Some people were surprised that BTS' RM was nominated in the category at all, believing that BTS' V should have been.

dev @hornickiana they should've just picked him from that group like come on...he's the only attractive man from that group they should've just picked him from that group like come on...he's the only attractive man from that group 😭 https://t.co/OvQ7foaflY

Some people termed BTS' RM and his visuals as “joke”.

RAY. @NoorNahar16 ‍ wth happened to the world’s taste I mean 🤮 I think it’s about time to leave this planet 🤧 No offence to the BTS army but I read somewhere that some KimNamjoon aka “RM” has replaced Henry Cavill as world’s most handsome manwth happened to the world’s taste I mean 🤮 I think it’s about time to leave this planet 🤧 No offence to the BTS army but I read somewhere that some KimNamjoon aka “RM” has replaced Henry Cavill as world’s most handsome man 😵‍💫 wth happened to the world’s taste I mean 🤮 I think it’s about time to leave this planet 🤧 https://t.co/dats6GfeXS

ARMYs, of course, would not tolerate even a single word against their beloved President RM and rushed to his defence.

april⁷✘₅ @joonspages free namjoon from those disgusting racists like boohoo people think he's more attractive than henry cavill? i'm sure henry will live and also he would be disgusted by y'alls behavior. free namjoon from those disgusting racists like boohoo people think he's more attractive than henry cavill? i'm sure henry will live and also he would be disgusted by y'alls behavior.

ARMYs revealed the world needs to broaden their beauty standards beyond Caucasian and Western men.

Arnab @6Arnab9 @JinnyPeach00 @tccandler he looks good and i m pretty sure that Asian have different view on it @JinnyPeach00 @tccandler he looks good and i m pretty sure that Asian have different view on it

Others revealed these comparisons between BTS' RM and Henry Cavill are futile as both men are handsome and attractive in their own way.

your tita kate 🍃☕ @yourtitakate some (or a lot, tbh) of the reactions to Namjoon being named most handsome man in the world with Henry Cavill in second place is giving me racism and white supremacy, not gonna lie. some (or a lot, tbh) of the reactions to Namjoon being named most handsome man in the world with Henry Cavill in second place is giving me racism and white supremacy, not gonna lie. 😐

grtt⁷ @tkgqq Kim Namjoon, ha sido nombrado como el hombre más guapo del mundo por TC Candler en 2022 y en segundo lugar está Henry Cavill. Que guapo Nam. Kim Namjoon, ha sido nombrado como el hombre más guapo del mundo por TC Candler en 2022 y en segundo lugar está Henry Cavill. Que guapo Nam. 😻😻😻 https://t.co/v0SEgsAlxN

Usman⁷ @leusmaaan What is wrong with people and their so called beauty standards? If somebody has told me a year ago that Kim Namjoon has replaced Henry Cavill as the most handsome man I'd have been like meh without even looking up for RM. Henry Cavill is a very very Handsome person and so is RM What is wrong with people and their so called beauty standards? If somebody has told me a year ago that Kim Namjoon has replaced Henry Cavill as the most handsome man I'd have been like meh without even looking up for RM. Henry Cavill is a very very Handsome person and so is RM

Indeed, The Independent Critics, which compiles similar lists, stated that it is not a popularity contest, but rather aims to bring stars (both established and new) together in one forum so that fans can broaden their existing knowledge rather than reflect on it.

“Rather, the list attempts to inform & broaden public opinion instead of reflecting it. You will find superstars and new stars, global sensations and relative unknowns.”

BTS’ RM to collaborate with Balming Tiger to release hot new single “SEXY NUKIM”

Some more exciting news for RM fans. Balming Tiger will be releasing a brand new single, SEXY NUKIM featuring RM.

For those unversed, Balming Tiger is a hip-hop crew.

This will also include an alternative K-pop group comprising rappers Mudd the student, Omega Sapien, sogumm, and Leesuho.

ARMYs aren't surprised, given that RM recently posted an Instagram story featuring Balming Tiger's track, JUST FUN!, as well as a recent post of a group photo taken at Pentaport Rock Festival, all of which pointed to one direction - a fruitful collaboration that has now become a reality.

Because the song already exists, ARMYs are eager to see how the new, redefined version featuring BTS' RM turns out. ARMYs are also hoping for a music video, given that it will be released during the Bangtan leader's birthday month.

SEXY NUKIM featuring RM will be out on September 1.

