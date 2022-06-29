5 times BTS' RM's airport looks became all the rage in the ARMY fandom

BTS' RM, or Joonie as his fans lovingly call him, is respected the world over for his strikingly unique personality. The IQ 148 leader makes people swoon with his intellect.

His love for modern and contemporary art and his deep desire to learn and seek inspiration from it are reflected in the way he carries himself, in his work as well as his fashion. In an interview with GQ in 2020, he disclosed that his style inspirations are Korean artists Kim Whan-ki and Yun Hyeong-Kun, both of whom are quite opposite in style. Where Kim Whan-ki's work is more on the louder side, Yun Hyeong-Kun's expresses calm and comfort. Their influence can be seen in the usually colorful and crafty pieces sometimes sported by the singer, to absolutely bland-palettes that he also gets spotted in.

RM's style ranges from grunge to casual, preppy and sometimes almost boho, all of which he pulls off effortlessly. We have curated the singer's five airport looks, where he put his best foot forward in terms of fashion.

5 times BTS' RM rocked airport fashion

1) The off-duty CEO look

BTS' RM had fans smitten with his easy-going look that gave off an air of sophistication and grace. In an airport appearance in 2019, he was spotted wearing a gray T-shirt with blue ripped jeans and a dark mint green jacket thrown over it to keep the tones subtle.

He added black combat boots, a simple black leather bag and black shades along with it. He also accessorized the look with a simple bead string necklace and bracelets that added a country vibe to the otherwise city look.

2) The blue - Kimono jacket look

BTS' RM impressed fans with his fashion sense when he was spotted at the airport in 2021 sporting a vibrant and well crafted look, starkly different from what fans were used to seeing him in.

The member layered a beige denim jacket over a high-neck black top and gray trousers and paired it all with bright multi-colored sneakers. The unusual color combinations were brought together by his statement patch-work blue cardigan that went extremely well with his ash-grey hair and trousers. He completed the look with a brown leather bag and black shades.

3) The Denim on Denim look

The Mono singer was seen strutting down the airport in 2019, in another one of his experimental looks that proved that he can rock the boyfriend aesthetic better than anyone else.

BTS' RM sported a light denim jacket over a distressed pair of jeans but instead of going for a plain T-shirt inside, he went for a loud blue and white striped shirt that lent the outfit an edgy look. He paired the same with plain black sunglasses, blue canvas shoes, and a brown tote bag that made the look chic. He topped it all with his blonde hair that blended well with his get-up and made him stand apart from the crowd.

4) The K-Drama Chaebol look

BTS' RM sent fans into a frenzy while leaving for the States in 2017, with a look that would remain etched in their minds forever.

The leader walked into the airport looking as elegant and intimidating as a K-Drama Chaebol, or heir to a huge business conglomerate.

BTS' RM sported a long gray coat that emphasized his tall stature over a black high-neck sweater and paired the same with black formal pants. He accessorized the look with his usual black shades and a black bag that mixed in with his outfit. The whole outfit once again looked curated in tone with his ash gray hair that complimented his complexion and made the look all the more iconic.

5) The Hip - Hop look

BTS' RM turned heads with his hip-hop meets high fashion look when he sported an all-black ensemble in 2020.

The king of ash-grey hair donned a long black jacket over an abstract art oversized black hoodie and black cargo joggers. He accessorized the look with black shades and a beige and cream tote bag that stole attention with its unique cut and design. The rapper finished the look with high-ankled Nike sneakers. The overall outfit is rumored to have been worth over 6 million won.

BTS' RM is the king of rocking all looks, no matter where he takes his inspiration from. His immaculate style and energy are admired not just by the fans, but by the group's maknae Jungkook as well, whose fashion muse is his beloved leader. Clearly, BTS' RM has a confidence and style that has proven to be contagious not just for his fans but his band-mates as well who look up to him with equal respect and awe.

