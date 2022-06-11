BTS’ RM updates fans on Instagram with the results of his new MBTI 

The Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test classifies participants into one of 16 personality types, based on their answers to a set of questions. A popular test among K-pop idols, BTS' RM recently revealed that according to the MBTI, his personality type had changed again, before going on to share an explanation for the same with ARMYs.

He posted a picture of his updated results on Instagram, which now suggest that his new MBTI type is ENTP, known as the “Debater.”

BTS’ talented leader has taken the MBTI test on two previous occasions. Pre-2019, his MBTI personality was said to be INFP. In 2019, when he retook the personality test, it came back as ENFP, meaning “Champion”.

BTS' RM reveals that he doesn't take the MBTI test too seriously

Earlier this year, when BTS had taken the MBTI test, the Bangtan leader's test results indicated him to be an ENFP - a personality type described as being confident, passionate, proactive, imaginative and warm - qualities that accurately summed him up as an artist and leader.

Recently, upon retaking the test, his new MBTI type came back indicating ENTP, known as the “Debater”.

People with this personality type are usually considered to be bold and creative in pursuit of their goals. They are steady and determined despite any resistance they might encounter.

However, the talented rapper insisted that the MBTI results must be taken with a pinch of salt, saying that everyone was responsible for their own destiny.

The Bangtan leader is the latest member to join the tattoo line in BTS. On June 10, 2022, which marked BTS’ comeback day, he revealed his “friendship” tattoo on Instagram, going on to post a picture of the number ‘7’ tattooed on his ankle to mark 9 years of BTS, and their anniversary special comeback with anthology album Proof.

Group member V had recently shared on Weverse that all members of the septet were planning to get matching friendship tattoos, as suggested by SUGA.

So far, the only other members of the group who have tattoos, are Jimin and Jungkook.

BTS’ Yet to Come debuts at number 1 on Melon’s Top 100 chart

It has only been a few hours since BTS released their comeback MV, Yet to Come, the lead single of their anniversary special anthology album Proof, and the track has already recorded its first achievement.

Approximately an hour after its global release, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) hit the first spot on MelON's 'Top 100' chart.

Since the chart was rebranded in August, 2021, this is the first time that an artist has claimed the top spot on it less than 24 hours after a release. In addition, Yet To Come also debuted in the first spot on Melon's 'Realtime' chart immediately after its release.

