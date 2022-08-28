BTS Jung Kook’s fanbase organise 16,508 LED screens throughout Korea for his 25th birthday

With just four days away from BTS Jung Kook’s 25th birthday, it looks like fans have been super excited about the event.

As always, the maknae's fans have gone all out to celebrate his 25th birthday with gusto. The BTS member has become the first K-pop and global artist to be bestowed with the largest scale nationwide subway event in South Korea by his official Chinese fandom "Jung Kook China" for his birthday on September 1.

The fanbase aims to provide the highest coverage of all subway routes countrywide, with 16,508 LED screens from August 29 to September 15 all over South Korea.

JungkookCHINA @Jungkook__China



COUNTRY-WIDE Metro Ads Promotion

South Korea



8.29~9.15

Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event

🖥16,508 LED screens

Legendary event that covers all subway routes during prime birthday month

#Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt 2022 Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support #1997Leverrier : Part 2COUNTRY-WIDE Metro Ads PromotionSouth Korea8.29~9.15Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event🖥16,508 LED screensLegendary event that covers all subway routes during prime birthday month 2022 Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support #1997Leverrier: Part 2COUNTRY-WIDE Metro Ads PromotionSouth Korea🇰🇷📅8.29~9.15🚇Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event🖥16,508 LED screensLegendary event that covers all subway routes during prime birthday month#Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt https://t.co/HNFgtgwJpl

BTS Jung Kook’s fans react to his birthday project plans

It is reported to be the largest route coverage in subway advertising history, and well, who better than BTS Jung Kook to receive this grand honor. Besides that, the maknae will be promoted on the top two radio stations of America’s largest radio broadcaster, iHeartRadio, by “Jungkook China”. BTS Jung Kook’s solo songs will be played on the aforementioned radio broadcaster from August 29 to September 4.

From charity drives to donations, Jung Kook’s fans are leaving no stone unturned in making sure this birthday turns out to be the most special one. Check out the fan reactions below.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS @Jungkook__China @BTS_twt 16,508 LED screens all over south korea. Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event covering all routes countrywide. these look do pretty, thank you so much🤍 @Jungkook__China @BTS_twt 16,508 LED screens all over south korea. Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event covering all routes countrywide. these look do pretty, thank you so much🤍🔥 https://t.co/eashVtKpEs

Fans lavished praise on “Jung Kook China” calling their efforts "legendary." Moreover, ARMYs have termed it the “biggest event of the year.”

Rebel Prince @RebelPr63644333 ❣️ always God bless you and good health love your members always Armyyyyyyyy @Jungkook_SNS We love you Jk advance Happy Birthday to y6 our Happiness gaveyou to your Armyyyyyyyy we support❣️ always God bless you and good health love your members always Armyyyyyyyy @Jungkook_SNS We love you Jk advance Happy Birthday to y6 our Happiness gaveyou to your Armyyyyyyyy we support 🙏🙏❣️ always God bless you and good health love your members always Armyyyyyyyy

ARMYs all over the world are chipping in with their humble contributions to make Jung Kook’s birthday a memorable one.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS

twitter.com/Jungkook__Chin… JungkookCHINA @Jungkook__China



COUNTRY-WIDE Metro Ads Promotion

South Korea



8.29~9.15

Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event

🖥16,508 LED screens

Legendary event that covers all subway routes during prime birthday month

#Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt 2022 Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support #1997Leverrier : Part 2COUNTRY-WIDE Metro Ads PromotionSouth Korea8.29~9.15Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event🖥16,508 LED screensLegendary event that covers all subway routes during prime birthday month 2022 Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support #1997Leverrier: Part 2COUNTRY-WIDE Metro Ads PromotionSouth Korea🇰🇷📅8.29~9.15🚇Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event🖥16,508 LED screensLegendary event that covers all subway routes during prime birthday month#Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt https://t.co/HNFgtgwJpl Largest Scale subway event across, World's First Artist to be promoted with 16,508 LED screens in single subway system, Largest route coverage in subway advertising history, During prime time of his birthday till Mid-september. Project by Jungkook China. Largest Scale subway event across, World's First Artist to be promoted with 16,508 LED screens in single subway system, Largest route coverage in subway advertising history, During prime time of his birthday till Mid-september. Project by Jungkook China.twitter.com/Jungkook__Chin…

The talented K-pop idol was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. Initially wanting to pursue a career in sports and gaming, he changed his mind when he saw a clip of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon performing and decided to become a singer instead.

He auditioned for the Korean singing program Superstar K but failed to pass the auditions. However, his talent was noticed by some of the biggest agencies in South Korea and he ultimately signed with BIG HIT MUSIC (Big Hit Entertainment) because he was impressed with leader RM’s rapping skills.

Jung Kook joined BTS as the main vocalist, performer, and center of the group. Over the years, Jung Kook has amassed fans worldwide and has had some of the biggest birthday projects to his credit organized by his global-loving fandom.

BTS Jung Kook makes history at 2022 VMAs with a historic nomination

Jung Kook made history at the 2022 VMAs as the first Korean soloist to get a nomination. His upbeat collab track Left and Right, featuring Charlie Puth, has now been nominated for the “Song Of Summer award” at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (VMAs).

The talented Bangtan member is known for his honeyed voice and perfect pitch and has wowed his fans with his outstanding performances and solo songs over the years.

In a recent interview, Charlie Puth showered praise on Jung Kook’s singing and revealed that he knew Bangtan’s maknae member had “Absolute perfect pitch” five years ago when they performed together at the MBC Plus Genie Music Awards.

In other news, BTS ranked second in this month’s August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 7,404,133, marking a 38.84 percent rise in their score since July.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar