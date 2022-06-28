BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to debut in the Top 50 of UK Spotify 

BTS’ Jungkook continues to make waves with his new track Left and Right in collaboration with Charlie Puth. He is the first and only Korean soloist to debut a song inside the Top 50 of Spotify Daily Top Songs UK as Left and Right debuted at the 46th spot with 127,201 streams.

Jungkook also became the highest debuting K-Pop Soloist on the UK Big Top 40 chart at number 23 with less than two days of tracking.

BTS UK CHARTS @BTSxUKCharts Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to debut a song inside the top 50 of Spotify UK daily songs chart Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to debut a song inside the top 50 of Spotify UK daily songs chart 🇬🇧 https://t.co/yCoJY90Tzm

Bangtan’s youngest member has been doing exceptionally well with his recent collab track Left and Right in conjunction with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

He holds the top two biggest debuts for an Asian soloist on the Spotify Global Chart, with Left and Right earning 6.79 million streams and Stay Alive earning 4.2 million streams on the streaming platform.

Furthermore, Jungkook also holds the top two biggest debut days for an Asian soloist on Spotify with Left and Right at 8.7 million and Stay Alive at 5.7 million.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook becomes the K-Pop Soloist with the highest debut on UK Official Big Top 40 Chart at #23 with Left And Right (*less than two days tracking) Jungkook becomes the K-Pop Soloist with the highest debut on UK Official Big Top 40 Chart at #23 with Left And Right (*less than two days tracking) https://t.co/ZoJr44Mqkl

BTS’ Jungkook hangs out with labelmate SEVENTEEN post its concert

쿱정원 🌻‧₊˚. @wonubliss jungkook with seventeen

isac 2017 + be the sun 2022 jungkook with seventeen isac 2017 + be the sun 2022 https://t.co/Izw4wu8BPi

BTS’ Jungkook is certainly enjoying his break in the best way possible and we are here for it. On June 26, 2022, SEVENTEEN held the second night of their BE THE SUN concert in Seoul.

The concert was graced by some of the biggest celebrities including BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, SHINee’s Key, Lee Soo Hyuk, and members of NCT, MONSTA X and ENHYPEN.

After the concert, SEVENTEEN’s The8 took to Twitter to share several photos the members took with Jungkook and NCT’s Renjun, Chenle, Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.

He added in the caption :

“Friends, thank you for coming.”

Jungkook took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the concert venue, proving that he was truly enjoying himself at the concert.

BTS Jungkook’s Left and Right in collaboration with Charlie Puth takes over iTunes charts all over the world

Charlie Puth released his track Left and Right in collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook. The track will be featured on his upcoming album Charlie.

Immediately upon its release, the song shot to the top of iTunes' charts in numerous countries.

The fun and groovy track has hit number one on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden and France.

The music video racked up views at an impressive speed, managing to surpass 10 million views within just 12 hours and 16 minutes of its release. The track currently has 38 million views on YouTube and is trending at number 14 on YouTube’s top trending videos.

It will be interesting to see what the South Korean artist undertakes next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far