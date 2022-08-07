5 times BTS’ Jung Kook earned the Twitter Trend King title for the smallest of things

BTS’ Jung Kook is the heartthrob of the K-pop music industry, and with his good looks and talent getting fierce with each passing day, there is no stopping the love that fans have for him. Anything that the golden maknae does or says gains immense attention from ARMYs worldwide.

The Still With You singer’s massive following has given birth to countless trends on Twitter. Sometimes fans have all the reasons to hype the artist. For example, his collab with Charlie Puth or his adorable AMA speech. However, there are instances where the tiniest details about him, which may otherwise go unnoticed, also make their place on the internet.

Trending Topics @weatherfairyUS Hot Twitter trend surely is jungkook. Hot Twitter trend surely is jungkook.

From eating an apple to boarding a flight, every little action by BTS’ Jung Kook has become a breeding ground for trends and hashtags on the social media platform. The hold he has over his beloved fandom is remarkable.

In light of this, let’s take a look at of the some instances where BTS’ Jung Kook ended up creating trends on Twitter for the smallest of things.

Five times BTS’ Jung Kook created waves on Twitter for the tiniest reasons

1) Eating an apple

On May 12, 2019, BTS’ Jung Kook posted a 30-second video of him eating an apple on BTS_twt. All he does throughout the video is sit on the couch and take large bites of the apple, but fans seem to go crazy over this routine activity.

However bizarre it might seem, the video started making rounds on the internet instantly and started trending on Twitter. Currently, it has over 10.6 million views, 1.6M likes, and 620K retweets, signifying the popularity that the global star holds.

2) Having four numbers

anju⁷✰ D-25 @jjksceo 🤧 Jeon Jungkook 4? He has 4 different numbers ??? Jeon Jungkook 4? He has 4 different numbers ??? 😭🤧 https://t.co/pAyFpbYPSk

Jeon Ashi 🐰💜 @ashikookie1 Jeon Jungkook 4

This is actually trending lmaoo Jeon Jungkook 4 This is actually trending lmaoo https://t.co/AdfnDGMkgK

On February 18, after j-hope posted Jung Kook's birthday message on his Instagram story, the fans activated their detective mode. They observed how j-hope added ‘4’ to the maknae’s name indicating the possibility of the latter having four numbers.

It was within moments that #JeonJungkook4 started trending on Twitter. It also gained mixed responses from fans. While some thought that each number was used for a specific purpose, others believed that he had to change his phone number multiple times due to Sasaeng fans' calls.

3) Boarding a flight

Traveling from one place to another might seem normal for a non-celeb but not for BTS’ Jung Kook. While K-pop idols, in general, make headlines during their flight arrivals and departures, it’s only seldom that they start trending as an effect.

The Euphoria singer trended on Twitter after leaving the Incheon Airport, Seoul, for BTS’ then-upcoming concert and the GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas. He left earlier with the staff because of some prior preparations for their GRAMMY Awards performance. Keeping in mind that the idol wasn’t accompanied by his fellow members, fans wished him a safe journey.

4) Putting a lip balm

🐔🍜 hopekidoki🥤 @hopekidoki



Jungkook the king of selfless promo 🏻‍♀️ LOL the official Bobbi Brown Korea Instagram account just posted a picture of the lipbalm Jungkook used in BV3, introducing it as “loved by males as well.” They saw the opportunity and jumped for itJungkook the king of selfless promo🏻‍♀️ LOL the official Bobbi Brown Korea Instagram account just posted a picture of the lipbalm Jungkook used in BV3, introducing it as “loved by males as well.” They saw the opportunity and jumped for it 😂Jungkook the king of selfless promo 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/Zv60hdS7Ij

In episode 1 of the group’s variety show, Bon Voyage Season 3, BTS’ Jung Kook was spotted applying a lip balm for a few seconds, sending ARMYs into a frenzy. Not only did he manage to intrigue fans, but also the official account of Bobbi Brown Korea, who posted a picture of Jung Kook putting on their lip balm.

This was not the first time BTS’ Jung Kook started trending because of a certain product he used. He also gave birth to hashtags after his Vlive season where he mentioned the Kombucha lemon-flavored drink.

5) Commenting on j-hope’s Instagram post

ila @gothjeongk jungkook came home, we made it jungkook came home, we made it 😭 https://t.co/ppuzkbdfDn

ARMYs admire every little thing about BTS’ Jung Kook, even if it doesn’t directly concern his visuals or skills. The artist’s presence in their lives is much more significant than it might appear, and his comment on j-hope’s Instagram post proves just that.

The Arson singer’s Lollapalooza solo performance became a hot topic among netizens but little did we know that the golden maknae is his hyung’s number one fan. To appreciate j-hope’s spectacular act, Jung Kook commented on his Instagram post, “You are awesome j-hope,” making his return to the social media platform after three months.

Twitter flooded with the ‘#JungkookCameHome tag, indicating how much fans missed the adorable maknae. With an earlier regular story update and a question-and-answer session, the artist’s dull presence over the last three months bothered AMRYs. However, his words were a ray of light for them and the trend reflected the same.

random jungkook pics @googiefolder jungkook laughing on the floor after hobi caught him jungkook laughing on the floor after hobi caught him https://t.co/vvemStCPgV

These are just a few instances when BTS’ Jung Kook established his image as the Twitter Trend King. His multiple talents and skills, as well as candid persona, deserve the credit for being a fan favorite. It is for these reasons that the idol makes headlines for the smallest of things.

