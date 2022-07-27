5 paintings by BTS’ Jung Kook that are art museum worthy

BTS' Jung Kook has repeatedly swayed fans with his multi-talented persona. Painting, boxing, gaming, singing, and dancing, are just some of the skills he has mastered.

His interest in producing art is not a new revelation. The K-pop idol's art pieces, including a graffiti-style font poster and custom-designed shoes and shirt for j-hope, are all testament to his mind's creativity.

Even the simple and free-hand drawings by BTS' Jung Kook look stunning. He could be sitting idle one moment and serve a masterpiece in another. This is the power the Euphoria singer holds when it comes to art.

In light of this, let's look at some of BTS' Jung Kook's works that awed fans worldwide.

Five paintings by BTS' Jung Kook that depicts his artistic persona

1) Borahae in his veins

In a BE log posted on March 6, 2021, BTS' Jung Kook took to his canvas to express himself. Reflecting his love for ARMYs, the K-pop idol donned himself in borahae elements such as a purple apron and purple earrings.

With Dynamite playing in the backdrop, Jung Kook painted different colors and started with purple and yellow tones. He painted a purple heart-shaped tree similar to cherry blossom.

According to him, the tree always "glows by itself." The Still With You singer undoubtedly poured his heart out to convey that he stands by the 'I purple you' motto. The painting is serene and appears to be a ray of light amidst the darkness.

2) Mountains by the riverside

This piece by the multi-talented star was created on the sets of In The Soop season 1. Jung Kook and RM tried their hands at painting in episode 6 and gave fans a lot of fond memories.

Both of them dedicatedly started with layer after layer on the canvas, keeping nature as their inspiration. While RM used the point painting method, Jung Kook carefully used strokes and imitated the iconic Bob Ross brush shaking technique.

The Euphoria singer's picturesque painting of the hillside is nothing short of a professional one. The mellow hues and perfect replication of the scenery make it art museum-worthy.

3) The hidden Bam potrait

Jung Kook's pet Bam appeared on In The Soop season 2. It was a golden opportunity for the father-son duo, who barely spend time together due to the artist's hectic schedule.

To commemorate their beautiful and fun-filled time, Jung Kook painted a portrait of Bam, which looked stunning and realistic. However, before he could complete it, he decided to paint it over with colors.

The K-pop idol went ahead with an abstract form of painting and gave ARMYs a glimpse of a color splash. Keeping an orange and blue background and running over brush strokes that appear to be rectangular, BTS' Jung Kook went out of his usual style of painting.

4) The burning painting in WINGS

Many would recognize this painting from BTS' WINGS short film, Begin. It's the same painting that Jung Kook stands and glances at while it starts to burst into flames. However, most fans do not know the purpose behind this masterpiece.

Jung Kook, in a VLive session, revealed that it was a portrait of SUGA. From capturing expressions to the rough brush stroke in different colors, the eye for detail in this painting is commendable.

The original painting was completely burnt during the shoot for Begin. However, the golden maknae created a similar piece. His "new child" garnered massive praise from ARMYs, making it a perfect fit for an art museum.

5) Allure of the purple sunset

Jung Kook painted this purple and orange sunset on j-hope's request in one of the episodes of In The Soop season 1. It was also displayed in In The Soop season 2, and rightly so.

It focuses on tiny details of cloud formations and their reflection in the sea and merges the different hues together in a perfect blend. The shades follow a set pattern reflecting the maknae's field experience.

Even though BTS' Jung Kook is self-taught and has not received any form of training in painting, he is an excellent artist. This sunset masterpiece is a testament to his skills and deserves a rightful spot in an art gallery.

Additionally, Jung Kook designed various BTS merchandise through his doodles on coasters, pen sets, and magnets, among other things. The Gas Mask at BTS' art exhibition and Seesaw x I NEED U Remix cover art were also his work.

