K-pop Maknaes who have earned special titles: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and more

Maknae, meaning 'youngest,' is a Korean word, and every K-pop fan is familiar with it. In K-pop groups, Maknae is the youngest member who is loved and babied by the older members, making their interactions adorable and funny at the same time.

Even though the term Maknae is associated with ‘youngest,’ many of them have gained global recognition due to their talent and ability to stand out. For instance, BTS’ Jungkook, who debuted at an early age of 15, was World’s Most Popular Asian pop singer in 2021. As a result, he is called the "Golden Maknae."

𝐽𝐾 📁 @jeonfolders [NAVER] BTS Jungkook is the No.1 World’s Most Popular Asian Pop Singer, according to U.S. celebrity analysis site, ‘Famous Birthdays’. Jungkook proves his high recognition & popularity as a global pop singer beyond K-pop idols as he is the only Asian celebrity to rank in Top 30. [NAVER] BTS Jungkook is the No.1 World’s Most Popular Asian Pop Singer, according to U.S. celebrity analysis site, ‘Famous Birthdays’. Jungkook proves his high recognition & popularity as a global pop singer beyond K-pop idols as he is the only Asian celebrity to rank in Top 30. https://t.co/jproIGBCAd

Like Jungkook, several K-pop maknaes have received special titles and nicknames due to their special talents. Here are five youngest members of K-pop groups with their personal titles.

SEVENTEEN's Dino, SHINee's Taemin, and 3 other Maknaes in K-pop who possess special nicknames

1) BLACKPINK's Lisa - The royal maknae

The Thai-born singer is not only a top-notch musician but has an impressive popularity score in South Korea and beyond. As one of the most influential Korean idols on social media, she is known for her impeccable singing, rapping, and dancing skills.

The Lalisa singer recently made headlines for becoming the first K-pop soloist to earn a nomination at the VMAs. Additionally, Lisa is called the pride of Thailand for multiple reasons, spreading Thai heritage at a global level being one of the most notable one. Indeed, Lalisa Manoban deserves to be called the Royal Maknae.

2) BTS' Jungkook - The golden maknae

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers Jungkook has been chosen by Media as the #1 Most Popular and Successful K-Pop Idol in the World. Jungkook has been chosen by Media as the #1 Most Popular and Successful K-Pop Idol in the World. https://t.co/c5NTVzxoRr

Jeon Jungkook of BTS is undoubtedly the most popular maknae among the lot. Due to his ability to be perfect in singing, rapping, dancing, online gaming, painting, boxing, and, generally, any activity he takes an interest in, he has managed to steal the attention of millions of K-pop fans.

From getting a million likes on his IG post in two minutes to receiving the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit at the 2018 Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards at the age of 21, the Euphoria singer knows how to make history.

Jungkook Asia.97 ⇄ STREAM Left & Right @JungkookAsia__ The timeless Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook audition for Superstar K where he was scouted by 7 AGENCIES.



"Hello, I'm Jeon Jungkook, I'm 15. Please treat me well."



The timeless Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook audition for Superstar K where he was scouted by 7 AGENCIES. "Hello, I'm Jeon Jungkook, I'm 15. Please treat me well." https://t.co/rkVxthfO75

Mimicking the sparkly quality of gold, Jungkook has the appropriate title.

3) SEVENTEEN's Dino - The future of K-pop

Otter enthusiast 💎Stream _World💎 @caratharling



youtu.be/D1E594jehk8 Vocal teachers praising Dino for good breathing technique, resonance and voice quality even when compared to the vocal team!!! Future of kpop indeed Vocal teachers praising Dino for good breathing technique, resonance and voice quality even when compared to the vocal team!!! Future of kpop indeed 💖youtu.be/D1E594jehk8

Dino, born Lee Chan, is the youngest member of HYBE’s boy group SEVENTEEN. Although he is the youngest among the thirteen-member group, Dino has proved himself to have an ample amount of experience to stand out during performances.

chani @junhuiflrt okay but have you streamed dino dancelogy today? okay but have you streamed dino dancelogy today? https://t.co/etiKyqIEF5

Coming from a family of dancers, Dino has been breaking a leg since he was a child, and often surprises audiences with his remarkable dance style and techniques. On top of that, he is also one of the lead rappers of the group, and has been praised for his voice quality, despite not being a member of the vocal team.

4) SHINee's Taemin - Idol's Idol

Minho HeartBREAK🎯💨🕳 Mender @PINeesSister The Ace of KPop

The Idol of Idols

Lee Taemin

The Greatest Soloist

Is back

Take his Advice and listen to this masterpiece



The Ace of KPopThe Idol of IdolsLee TaeminThe Greatest Soloist Is backTake his Advice and listen to this masterpiece https://t.co/rruuxeZuHT

Labeled ‘Idol’s Idol’ by various media outlets, SHINee’s maknae is also nicknamed 'Dancing Machine.' Taemin is no less than a dance genius whose intricate moves have been appreciated not only by fans but by several idols as well.

He debuted at the age of 14, yet managed to establish a colossal fandom due to his charm. Moreover, his choice of expanding beyond K-pop and showing more edgy and fresh performances also reflects his creative side as an artist, making him truly a dancing machine.

5) ASTRO's Sanha - Maknae on Top

ASTRO’s Beagle maknae is also called the 'Maknae on Top.' Not only is Sanha an amazing vocalist, but has expanded his credit list as a model, actor, composer, and lyricist. The huge list is one of the reasons behind his title. However, ASTRO members have a hilarious reason to call him Maknae on top.

During an interview, the Candy Sugar Pop singers revealed that despite being the youngest, Sanha has the most power in the group. Jokingly, they shared how they needed to get permission from Sanha before saying anything.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far