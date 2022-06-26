BTS’ Jungkook sets a new Spotify record with Left and Right surpassing Stay Alive

BTS’ Jungkook proved his soaring popularity with his recent collaboration with American singer Charlie Puth for the song Left and Right, debuting at number 3 with 6,792,908 streams on Global Spotify Chart.

Jungkook extended his record as the biggest debut by an Asian soloist in Spotify Global’s history. He holds the top two biggest and highest debuts by Asian soloists on Spotify's global chart with Left And Right and Stay Alive.

Jungkook’s Stay Alive achieved 4.27 million streams on Spotify, while Left and Right achieved 6.79 million.

chart data @chartdata #JungKook breaks his own record for biggest single debut for a Korean soloist in Spotify history with "Left And Right" with @charlieputh , passing "Stay Alive". #JungKook breaks his own record for biggest single debut for a Korean soloist in Spotify history with "Left And Right" with @charlieputh, passing "Stay Alive".

The song debuted at number one in many countries on Spotify, including India, South Korea, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

It garnered 980K streams at number 8 on US Spotify on its first day, making it the highest debut for a K-Pop Soloist on US Spotify.

• @jungkooktrends Jungkook now holds the record for top 2 biggest debut by asian soloists on spotify global. Jungkook now holds the record for top 2 biggest debut by asian soloists on spotify global. https://t.co/ZbdcvUnCHy

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s Left and Right powers through iTunes Charts across the world

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collab track Left and Right was released Friday, June 24, and is already breaking records.

Charlie Puth revealed on Twitter that Left and Right debuted at number one on the Worldwide iTunes chart. Within 20 minutes of its release, the song surpassed 500,000 streams on Spotify, and within 12 hours and 16 minutes, the music video had 10 million views.

Charlie Puth @charlieputh it’s been 20 min lol 500k on Spotify y’all are insaneit’s been 20 min lol 500k on Spotify y’all are insane ♥️ it’s been 20 min lol

Immediately upon its release, the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide.

Left and Right have hit number one on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, and France.

Further, Left and Right debuted straight at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart! Left and Right debuted at number one on various domestic real-time music charts like Melon and Bugs Music soon after its release.

When writing, the official view count on YouTube stands at 25 million views.

Charlie Puth dishes on collaborating with BTS’ Jungkook on Left and Right

Left and Right is a pre-release track that will be released as a part of Charlie Puth’s upcoming album, Charlie.

The track was released on June 24 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Soon after the track was released, fans demanded to know when the music video would be released.

By the time the music video premiered at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST), Left and Right had already crossed 1 million streams on Spotify.

In a recent interview with Z100 New York, Charlie Puth spilled the beans on why he specifically wanted to collaborate with the Euphoria singer on this track.

Charlie Puth revealed that Bangtan's maknae member (youngest) was his first choice and almost instantly wanted him on board for Left and Right.

“He immediately came to mind because, and by the way, I didn’t even know they were going on a ‘hiatus’ when I reached out to him and asked if he’d like to be part of it.”

Charlie Puth further dished on his love for BTS and how he is always excited at the prospect of working with them:

“But we have a musical history together. We had performed on an award show four years prior. We had always sent each other music that we loved, he would always talk about me in interviews, and I would always talk about him in interviews.”

The duo previously performed Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards. We hope to see Jungkook and Charlie Puth perform this track live together.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far