BTS Jungkook And Charlie Puth’s latest track “Left And Right” tops iTunes Charts globally

BTS Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth, Left And Right, is getting a hit globally and has topped the iTunes charts worldwide. The music video has incredible music, vocals, and visuals. The latest track, Left And Right, as part of Charlie Puth’s new album Charlie, was released on June 24, 2022.

Left And Right had peaked at rank 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts on June 25 in at least 93 different regions, including the United States, France, Canada, Denmark, and Sweden.

More on BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s Left And Right

On June 23, 2022, BTS Jungkook released a video teaser of the new track that had tremendous support on social media. Fans even mentioned that it's already a BOP. The music video has garnered traction, surpassing 10 million views within 12 hours and 16 minutes of its release.

The much-awaited collaboration of the Year has garnered love from all over the world and continues to mark incredible views. Fans are also loving both singers’ interactions on social media.

BTS' Jungkook is a singer-songwriter based in South Korea. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the boy group BTS.

In February 2022, Jungkook's OST Stay Alive from 7Fates Chakho, the latest BTS-based webtoon, was released. BTS' Suga produced the song. The track had excellent reviews, and Jungkook had his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song. He also had his debut solo Top 10 entry on the Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. chart and ranked 8.

The new track Left And Right is peppy and romantic. It has a classic vibe and beautifully highlights BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s voices. The song describes the feeling of being in love with someone and how a person can’t stop thinking about them. There are also humorous elements in the MV loved by fans.

The fantastic visuals of BTS' Jungkook and Charlie in stunning outfits significantly influenced fans. Fans have expressed positive responses on social media platforms about the song and even played it on loop. Jungkook’s beautiful smile is also one of the highlights of the MV.

The first time both singers collaborated was during their We Don’t Talk Anymore stage performance. Since then, fans have been waiting for the collaboration. Moreover, On May 29, Charlie Puth also posted a selfie post featuring BTS Jungkook that already had fans gasping over both talented singers.

Fans couldn’t get over their visuals and their voices in the post.

Meanwhile, BTS has announced a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. BTS Jungkook’s latest hit track also hints at the group’s other member’s journey, and fans are curious about what all members would bring to the music industry individually.

Big Hit announced BTS member J-Hope’s latest solo album and single details on June 25, 2022.

