BTS Jung Kook’s birthday ads light up the city of Seoul

BTS’ youngest member Jung Kook will be turning 25 (in international age) on September 1 this year, and the city of Seoul has transformed into a Golden Maknae festival. The streets, LEDs, buses, taxis, billboards, subways, almost everywhere the eyes went, the face of the Euphoria singer was present.

With less than two days to go, Jung Kook’s birthday preparations are in full swing. Birthdays are a big thing in the K-pop industry and a chance for fans to show their love for their idols. Birthday ads usually come to fruition after fans pool money to buy ad space by voting on different apps.

For a group as big as BTS, whose fans never failed to sell out the most expensive merchandise in minutes, plastering their favorite idol’s face in multiple parts of the city was no big deal. However, fans can only hope that none of their hard work in preparing birthday ads gets spoiled by others.

BTS' Jung Kook’s big fat birthday celebrations take over Seoul’s streets

Starting in September, two BTS members will take over the world, but not in the award-winning, record-breaking way they usually do. Jung Kook and RM both have their birthdays next month, and fans are in full preparation to tell the entire world about it.

While grander birthday projects might be in the process, the K-pop idol’s home country, South Korea, has already begun showering him with love. Seoul, the capital city, has the Golden Maknae’s ads light up bus stops, subways, and even buses.

South Korean fans’ photos and videos of the Euphoria singer’s face being plastered in multiple parts of the city began trending on social media.

Twitter user @mailbtsqw shared photos of bus stops and subways lit up with Jung Kook’s face. The subway, in particular, had the BTS’ youngest and oldest members’ faces. Jung Kook will celebrate his birthday on September 1, while RM’s birthday falls on September 12.

Apart from these, a massive ad for the Left & Right singer was also seen at Lotte World. The video was created by editing multiple moments from live performances that showcased the idol’s powerful stage aura.

In the famous Itaewon city, another massive Jung Kook ad graced passersby at the Hamilton Shopping Mall. As per Twitter user @always8212, the maknae’s Japan and Korean ARMY fanbase made the short but beautiful LED ad possible.

On the other hand, the Golden Maknae’s Chinese fanbase went a notch above regular birthday projects. One of their many projects was erecting a JK’s Magic Shop room in the middle of Hongdae street in South Korea. It was filled with antique pieces, the Euphoria singer’s paintings, framed photographs, and other things, giving it an earthy vibe.

Seoul is just the beginning of the Euphoria singer’s birthday celebrations. With less than two days to go, more incredible projects will make headlines for their impressive creativity, such as organizing 16,508 LED screens for him.

In other news, the Golden Maknae is back to producing content from scratch. This time, it’s with Photo-Folio, a photo content series featuring himself and other members.

