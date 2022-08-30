“Jimin is truly art”: Bangtan member’s portrait featured in World-Famous Louvre Museum

BTS’ Jimin is truly a work of art and we cannot agree more. Now, BTS Jimin-inspired art will be featured in the famous Louvre art museum in Paris, France, as part of an ongoing exhibit. The exhibit will feature artwork by Korean artist Lee. K.

Lee. K has previously cited BTS members as his inspiration and how he has designed many art pieces centred around them. However, Jimin is his favourite muse, and he has created numerous artworks featuring the Bangtan member.

Jimin's illustration by artist Lee.K featured in the official video of the 'FOCUS Art Fair' exhibition to be held at one of the world's most famous museums, the 'Louvre Museum' in Paris



Jimin's illustration by artist Lee.K featured in the official video of the 'FOCUS Art Fair' exhibition to be held at one of the world's most famous museums, the 'Louvre Museum' in Paris

Interested fans can see Lee.K’s portraits at The 2022 Focus Art Fair Paris, from Thursday, September 1, 2022 to Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Carrousel du Louvre. The official description of the art fair reads:

“The Focus Art Fair showcases the very best emerging and international galleries and artists, a unique program of Focus project and more through virtual and in-person Fairs.”

"Sometimes when I go to an exhibition, I see a lot of artworks of you".



"Sometimes when I go to an exhibition, I see a lot of artworks of you". Jimin at the Louvre Museum, this is actually insane, the art world loves him so much, the fact that he's a muse to many amazing artists. Jimin is truly art.

The Serendipity singer's images are also used in event promotions.

BTS ARMY react to Jimin’s artwork being featured in the famous Louvre art museum

BTS fans are really excited to see Jimin being featured as a prominent artwork in the famous Louvre art museum. Fans agree BTS Jimin is truly a work of art and the best choice for an idol to be featured in an art museum.

For the unversed, The Louvre is one of the most visited museums in the world, as well as a historical landmark. The museum houses some of the world's best art, including Leonardo da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa painting. The museum's ongoing Focus Art Fair features works by Korean artist Lee. K.

As soon as Lee.K posted Jimin's photos online, fans began inquiring about tickets and times so they could "see" the Serependity singer.

Do you know whether one needs tickets to go there or can you just enter the mall? Or is it only vista tickets for the Louvre? Because they are connected?

ARMYs are happy to see him getting featured as an inspiration for artists.

JIMIN ART AT LOUVRE MUSEUM



Jimin being a muse for so many talented artists for years, he's a piece of art JIMIN ART AT LOUVRE MUSEUM

Fans also began recommending some of BTS Jimin’s best pictures worthy of being displayed in an art museum.

Fans can learn more about the Focus Art Fair by visiting their website.

BTS Jimin is also praised for his charitable activities

On Monday, August 22, 2022, Entertainment media “Celebrities Indonesia” voted the Filter singer along with Korean celebrities Suzy, IU and Shin Min-ah as one of the most noble-hearted and philanthropic Korean celebrities.

In the article, the Filter singer is mentioned as one of the idols who never backs down from charitable acts and donations and is actually quite generous about it.

In 2019, he donated ₩100 million to the Busan Metropolitan City Education office to aid the welfare and education of underprivileged students. He has also actively donated to his alma mater, Busan Arts High School, where he gave an undisclosed sum to replace desks and chairs for approximately 1,200 students.

In fact, the head of Busan Arts High School also revealed that his father is in touch with him.

Jim-in | WITH YOU JIMIN



Trans) These are desks and chairs that were given by JIMIN's donation.

Trans) These are desks and chairs that were given by JIMIN's donation. My daughter goes to Busan Art high school and she is very excited that she is studying at the desk given by Jimin. A mom whose daughter studies in Busan Art High School made a post about Jimin on Weverse

Aside from that, Jimin and his group continue to make donations, most notably to the United Nations' Love Myself and End Violence campaign.

In related news, BTS will hold a global concert in Busan to support South Korea's bid for the "2030 World Expo." The concert will take place on October 15, 2022, two days after Jimin's birthday.

