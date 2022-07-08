BTS Jimin's worldwide popularity gets displayed at the ART FESTA exhibition in Seoul 

BTS Jimin's popularity has been increasing since the group made its debut in 2013. With each member's distinct personality, Jimin has often been in the limelight for his healing words and ethereal visuals. The K-pop idol's brand power has influenced many people in different businesses and careers to look up to him for inspiration.

The Filter singer has also been a long-standing influence in the world of art. Inspired by the K-pop idol's symmetrical dimensions and charming beauty, several artists, illustrators, painters, graffiti artists, and other artistic individuals adore his striking visuals. They have showcased their artistic skills while mirroring his facial features.

Various media houses recently showcased a new portrait of Jimin by the famous South Korean illustrator Lee.K. The artists created a mind-blowing modern piece of art inspired by the K-pop idol and entered it into the ART FESTA exhibition at the Seoul Trade Exhibition Center in Gangnam, Seoul.

K-media reported on the latest masterpiece from famous Korean illustrator Lee K, featuring his favorite muse "Jimin", which he shared on Instagram.



The new Jimin-inspired works of art will be displayed at the 'Focus Art Fair' in Paris, France in April.

South Korean illustrator Lee.K draws BTS Jimin-inspired artwork for the ART FESTA exhibition

World-famous South Korean illustrator Lee.K has been vocal about his admiration for K-pop singer Jimin on various occasions. The artist has displayed umpteen artworks of Jimin in different galleries and exhibitions in South Korea and other countries.

One of his most recent artworks drew tremendous traction as it was exhibited in April at the Star Nada exhibition in Seoul. This particular exhibition was set up for exhibiting "signature works" by artists and what they meant to them.

Lee.K chose his inspiration and drew a brilliant modern oil painting of BTS' Jimin. For an art piece based on him and to be included in such a collection speaks volumes for the artist and his work.

The awe-inspiring artwork was previously on display at the Focus Art Fair in Paris, France, in 2021, becoming the first oil painting of the year as per how he described his magnificent piece of work.

He titled the new artwork "2021 First Oil Painting JM," and used blue and gray colors to express Jimin's oriental and Western mysterious atmosphere with a fresh technique using rough touches.

Meanwhile, earlier in 2021, artist Lee.K released an illustration of Jimin's visuals along with a 2021 New Year's greeting, which was his way of expressing his unwavering love and admiration for his favorite muse.

Lee.K never misses an opportunity to appreciate Jimin's elegance and intricately showcases details about him that are praised in abundance.

BTS Jimin's influence in the artistic field seems to be growing each year, and the latest inspirational piece is a testament to his spiraling popularity around the globe. As the favorite muse of many artists, Jimin's visuals, too, are proof of his uniqueness in beauty and how he carries himself.

While the K-pop boy group has taken a temporary break from group activities, each member is focusing on individual projects. Since there has been no update regarding BTS Jimin's solo work, the beauty and fashion line may be on his "to do" list.

