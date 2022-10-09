Create

The Fact Music Awards 2022 winners: BTS, Lim Young-woong, and NCT Dream bag the most trophies 

By Muskan
Modified Oct 09, 2022 12:50 PM IST
BTS at TMA 2022
BTS posing with their TMA 2022 trophies (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)

BTS, Lim Young-woong, and NCT Dream bagged the most number of awards at the 2022 Fact Music Awards, which took place on October 8, 2022, at the KSPO Dome (Olympics Gymnastic Stadium), South Korea.

The star-studded award ceremony was hosted by Girls' Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo, and featured remarkable performances from renowned K-pop groups.

NEWJEANS opening then LE SSERAFIM slaying and BTS ending was amazing | The Fact Music Awards 2022 #TMA👏 Congrats @BTS_twt @IM_LESSERAFIM @NewJeans_twt and every fans !#BTS #방탄소년단 #LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 #NewJeans #뉴진스 https://t.co/9b2nXGD61Y

The event had a spectacular performance line-up with artists like TXT, ITZY, NCT Dream, THE BOYZ, (G)-IDLE, PSY, Kep1er, TNX, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Kang Daniel, Lim Young-woong, Kim Ho-joong, IVE, Treasure, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, BTS, and more.

NCT DREAM AT 2022 TMA#NCTDREAMatTMA #NCTDREAM @NCTsmtown_DREAM listeners choice winner https://t.co/gKAcvMov1s

As for the awards, BTS led the list with seven, followed by Lim Young-woong who took home five awards.

TMA ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS!! 🔥TXT AT THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS#TXTonTMA2022 #TMA2022 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER @TXT_members @TXT_bighit https://t.co/1jeZKigLnv

Here's the entire list of winners of the Fact Music Awards 2022:

  • Grand Prize (DAESANG): BTS
  • Artist of the Year (BONSANG): Treasure, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ITZY, PSY, IVE, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, Lim Young Woong, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, BTS
  • Global Hottest Artist: TNX, Kep1er
  • NEXT Leader: NewJeans, IVE, LE SSERAFIM
  • FAN N STAR Angel N’ Star: Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong
  • FAN N STAR Four Star Award: Stray Kids
  • Global FAN N STAR Award: BTS
  • FAN N STAR Choice Award (Solo): Jin (BTS)
  • FAN N STAR Choice Award (Group): BTS
  • FAN N STAR Favorite Trot Artist: Lim Young Woong
  • FAN N STAR Best ADs Award: Lim Young Woong
  • Idol Plus Popularity Award: BTS
  • Listerners’ Choice: NCT DREAM
  • Hot Stage of the Year: PSY
  • FAN N STAR Most Voted Award: Hwang Chi Yeul (Solo), BTS (Group), Lim Young Woong (Trot)
  • Best Performer: NCT DREAM, ATEEZ
  • Worldwide Icon: NCT DREAM

BTS made history by winning the grand prize for the 5th year in a row

BTS are the only artist to ever won the Daesang at TMA https://t.co/JVvZGvLv92

K-pop sensations BTS made history at The Fact Music Awards 2022 as they won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for the fifth year in a row.

More than that, the septet performed multiple hit songs from their discography, such as Yet To Come and For Youth. Jungkook also performed a surprising encore (Magic Show) while accepting the Daesang Award.

BTS TMA 'Yet To Come' PERFORMANCEhttps://t.co/HuyElpsu16

ARMYs (BTS fanbase) were filled with love after listening to RM's speech, which was full of admiration for their fans. The group also made fans laugh with their mini skit where they carried Jin to the stage as he won the Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo).

.@BTS_twt Jin has won the Individual FAN N STAR CHOICE Award for The Fact Music Awards 2022! JIN FIRST TMA AWARD#TMAChoiceWinnerJin https://t.co/oRb1YXyQRj

BTS are now gearing up for their mega concert, Yet To Come, in Busan on October 15.

