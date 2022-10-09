The Fact Music Awards 2022 winners: BTS, Lim Young-woong, and NCT Dream bag the most trophies 

BTS, Lim Young-woong, and NCT Dream bagged the most number of awards at the 2022 Fact Music Awards, which took place on October 8, 2022, at the KSPO Dome (Olympics Gymnastic Stadium), South Korea.

The star-studded award ceremony was hosted by Girls' Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo, and featured remarkable performances from renowned K-pop groups.

The event had a spectacular performance line-up with artists like TXT, ITZY, NCT Dream, THE BOYZ, (G)-IDLE, PSY, Kep1er, TNX, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Kang Daniel, Lim Young-woong, Kim Ho-joong, IVE, Treasure, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, BTS, and more.

As for the awards, BTS led the list with seven, followed by Lim Young-woong who took home five awards.

Here's the entire list of winners of the Fact Music Awards 2022:

Grand Prize (DAESANG) : BTS

: BTS Artist of the Year (BONSANG) : Treasure, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ITZY, PSY, IVE, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, Lim Young Woong, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, BTS

: Treasure, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ITZY, PSY, IVE, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, Lim Young Woong, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, BTS Global Hottest Artist : TNX, Kep1er

: TNX, Kep1er NEXT Leader : NewJeans, IVE, LE SSERAFIM

: NewJeans, IVE, LE SSERAFIM FAN N STAR Angel N’ Star : Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong

: Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong FAN N STAR Four Star Award : Stray Kids

: Stray Kids Global FAN N STAR Award : BTS

: BTS FAN N STAR Choice Award (Solo) : Jin (BTS)

: Jin (BTS) FAN N STAR Choice Award (Group) : BTS

: BTS FAN N STAR Favorite Trot Artist : Lim Young Woong

: Lim Young Woong FAN N STAR Best ADs Award : Lim Young Woong

: Lim Young Woong I dol Plus Popularity Award: BTS

BTS L isterners’ Choice : NCT DREAM

: NCT DREAM Hot Stage of the Year : PSY

: PSY FAN N STAR Most Voted Award : Hwang Chi Yeul (Solo), BTS (Group), Lim Young Woong (Trot)

: Hwang Chi Yeul (Solo), BTS (Group), Lim Young Woong (Trot) Best Performer : NCT DREAM, ATEEZ

: NCT DREAM, ATEEZ Worldwide Icon: NCT DREAM

BTS made history by winning the grand prize for the 5th year in a row

Nicolle⁷ Rush Hour(slow/ia) @EgosShadow7 BTS are the only artist to ever won the Daesang at TMA BTS are the only artist to ever won the Daesang at TMA https://t.co/JVvZGvLv92

K-pop sensations BTS made history at The Fact Music Awards 2022 as they won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for the fifth year in a row.

More than that, the septet performed multiple hit songs from their discography, such as Yet To Come and For Youth. Jungkook also performed a surprising encore (Magic Show) while accepting the Daesang Award.

ARMYs (BTS fanbase) were filled with love after listening to RM's speech, which was full of admiration for their fans. The group also made fans laugh with their mini skit where they carried Jin to the stage as he won the Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo).

BTS are now gearing up for their mega concert, Yet To Come, in Busan on October 15.

