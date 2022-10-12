“The Boraland”: BTS paints Busan purple for their upcoming Yet to Come global concert

BTS fans are eagerly waiting for septet’s global concert to be held in Busan and the “Borahaeficiation” of the city is proof of that.

BTS is all set to take over Busan on Saturday, October 15, 2022, with their Yet to Come global concert as part of their bid to win the 2030 World Expo on behalf of South Korea. With merely a few days left now, fans and organizers have decorated the entire town of Bora purple to welcome the BTS.

Bora means purple in Korean, and Borahae was a term coined by member V during the group's fifth muster, meaning "I Purple You." A BTS fan reminisced about "The Boraland," sharing some breathtaking photos of Busan.

naz⁷ 🏖️🏟️ Jimin 🎂 @shy_taegi " no matter which part of the world BTS goes it really turns into- "THE BORALAND

BTS fans react to Busan turning 'Bora Purple' to welcome the septet

According to an update by an ARMY, the Busan government announced that various landmarks in the city like the Gwangan Bridge, Busan City Hall and Busan Tower would all turn purple until Monday, October 17, 2022.

While, no official announcement has been made regarding this, fans’ pictures and updates from Busan testify that this might be true. ARMYs who have already arrived in Busan have taken to social media to share photos and videos of the purple buildings and lighting, and they all agree that the grand welcome is certainly worthy of BTS' magnanimous status as National Pride of Korea.

sen⁷ JIMIN DAY @sugatradamus take me to borasan NOW

take me to borasan NOW https://t.co/MwGBXMrsch

BlueSkiesBright⁷💜 @BlueBeforeSunUp @sugatradamus I was there over the weekend for an unrelated trip (planned before concerts were announced 🥲) and had this view from the terrace of my room.

ARMYs agree that the septet's Busan concert will go down in history as one of the best and most memorable concerts for the septet and fans.

Furthermore, ARMYs took to Twitter to share that certain hotels, such as LOTTE, gave fans Bangtan-themed purple goodies and merchandise as a welcome gift. The sweet hamper includes Bangtan-themed BT21 merchandise, home slippers, pillows, and photocards.

Manasi🐥 @manasi_bhabal @sugatradamus Ohh yeahh..!!!!! BTS YET TO COME IN BUSAN CONCERT is going to be one of the best and memorable concert for all of us.

This isn't the first time an entire city has been painted purple in honor of Bangtan. This April, Las Vegas was painted purple to commemorate Bangtan's arrival in the United States. Fans were also treated to a purple version of the iconic Bellagio fountain show.

Fans have termed Bangtan’s Borahaeficiation of Busan as Borasan - a witty wordplay on Busan and Bora.

BTS are bringing back their past music videos at their global concert

hope⁷ @winnttaebear ARE Y'ALL READY FOR A RUN BTS PERFORMANCE ON BUSAN CONCERT??

In his winning speech at this year's The Fact Music Awards, leader RM stated that Bangtan's upcoming concert in Busan is something to look forward to because they will be doing everything the group is known for.

True to his words, Bangtan members are going all guns blazing for their upcoming concert by bringing back their best music videos and past performances. An ARMY who goes by the username @_i__purple_u shared photos on social media of activities around Busan's Asiad stadium, where the concert is taking place.

The pictures aren’t high-quality, but eagle-eyed ARMYs recognized the giant angel statue featured in Blood, Sweat and Tears from their album Wings.

The train from their soulful ballad track Spring Day, the blue container from their You Never Walk Alone era, and the yellow school bus first seen in their debut music video, No More Dream, and most recently in Yet to Come music video were also spotted. ARMYs are bracing themselves for an emotional trip down the memory lane, with many references to the group's previous music videos shared by fans on social media.

Carolyne⁷ 🌱🏟️🏖️ jimin day 🥳 @mhereonlyforbts Omg they added the angel of bs&t on the stage, omg busan concert is gonna be huge

Bangtan also dropped a major hint at The Fact Music Awards regarding their upcoming performance. When j-hope asked if ARMYs were ready to run with them, RM did a mini-running action on the spot hinting that they might perform to Run BTS from their new anthology album Proof.

Bangtan’s Busan concert Yet to Come is a free of charge concert for fans and will be streamed live on Weverse, NAVER NOW and ZEPETO on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 6 pm KST. The concert will be held at Busan's famous Asiad stadium, which can hold 100,000 people.

