5 most streamed songs on Melon by K-pop boy groups

Making it to the list of most streamed songs on Melon showcases the popularity and longevity of K-pop groups as musicians in South Korea. Melon is a music platform in South Korea that is equivalent to Spotify. The platform has its own charts and even an award show that is held in high regard by K-pop artists.

Boy groups have historically had a hard time entering the most-streamed lists as it is believed that South Koreans prefer girl groups and balladeers over boy groups. However, a few boy groups have managed to render this statement as completely untrue.

BTS and EXO dominate the top 5 of the list of most streamed songs on Melon by boy groups

5) BTS - DNA

DNA was BTS’ breakthrough song in the US, debuting at number 85 on the Billboard Hot100 chart and peaking at number 67. The EDM-pop track was released in 2017 as the title track of the group’s album Love Yourself: Her. The dance number is the fifth song on the list of most streamed songs on Melon by a boy group and has accumulated over 538,400,000 streams on the platform.

The song received global acclaim by ranking number one on both Billboard K-pop Hot 100 and Japan’s Oricon chart. DNA even managed to enter the UK's Singles chart at number 90, marking the band’s first entry on the chart.

4) EXO - Universe

Universe is a pop-rock ballad song from EXO’s album of the same name, that was released in 2017. The song has since accumulated over 545,900,000 streams, making it fourth on the list of most streamed songs on Melon by a boy group.

The song narrates the story of a devoted lover who is willing to scout the whole universe till he finds his soulmate. The song debuted at number two on the South Korean Gaon Digital Chart.

3) BTS - Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

BTS’ summer pop anthem Boy With Luv featuring pop hit maker Halsey is third on the list of most streamed songs on Melon by a boy group, having accumulated over 587,200,000 streams ever since its release in 2019.

Upon its much awaited release, the song broke the Melon chart servers, making the application useless due to the sheer number of people tuning in to listen to the song. Boy With Luv created history by winning Song of the Year at both the Mnet Asian Music Awards and the Melon Music Awards.

2) EXO - Ko Ko Bop

Ko Ko Bop is one of EXO’s most well-known songs from one of their most critically acclaimed albums, The War. Released in 2017, the reggae track is the perfect remedy for combatting the blues of a hot summer day.

The dance-track is extremely popular globally and is second on the list of most streamed songs on Melon, accumulating over 781,500,000 streams. The song debuted number one on both the Billboard K-pop Hot 100 and Gaon Digital Chart.

1) BTS - Spring Day

The eternal queen, Spring Day, is one of BTS’ most popular songs globally. However, for the people of South Korea, the song carries a deeper message. The ballad was made in response to one of the greatest tragedies to ever occur in South Korean history, the Sewol Ferry disaster, that took the lives of countless high-school children.

During strict blacklisting by the South Korean government, BTS bravely came forth with the song to comfort the hearts of the Korean people. Since the song’s release in 2017, Spring Day has accumulated over 860,500,000 streams on Melon and has never left the chart. Spring Day is the most streamed song on Melon.

BTS and EXO are the groups who have completely taken over the Melon charts with their euphonic music and boast some of the most streamed songs on Melon. Their popularity is not just limited to K-pop fans, but they are also favored by the general public globally.

