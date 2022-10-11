5 BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom best moments

As part of multiple collaborations this year, BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom was launched in September, with the band participating in creating kingdoms, naming them, and creating designs for the game.

The "Braver Together" partnership also included an online concert within the game, an online raffle with lucky winners getting to attend the BTS concert in Busan, and multiple other BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom-themed goodies.

Social media has been rife with content related to the Dynamite group, and fans have been loving the cute avatars of the members. The official YouTube channel of Cookie Run: Kingdom has launched two episodes showing the behind-the-scenes of the BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom collaboration.

Five BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom moments that amused fans

The episodes, released on October 8 and October 11, were titled, The Tales of BANGTAN Kingdom. They highlight what fans love about the septet - their ability to create effortlessly hilarious content that entertains viewers.

This article looks at the five best moments from the BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom collaboration on YouTube.

1) Jimin and V calling attention to uncommon desserts

When asked which dessert items were their favorites, the 95z, Jimin, and V had very unique thoughts. Jimin announced that he was addicted to cheeseballs and could finish a whole bowl by himself. The scene then cuts to several shots of the Promise singer eating throughout the BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom episode, enjoying the activity thoroughly.

His friend, Kim Tae-hyung aka V, had a very unexpected thought when asked about desserts. V said that he enjoyed the rice left on his clothes after eating for dessert, causing the BTS members to scoff at the absurdity, while SUGA commented that his mouth was watering.

Meanwhile, RM added that V's favorite dessert (rice grains stuck to a shirt) went really well with an iced Americano, ending a riveting discussion about sweets with a dose of BTS' goofy humor.

2) The most precious treasure: Childhood innocence or endless wealth?

While talking about the treasures that would await players within their kingdoms, Jimin said that he thought the innocence of childhood was the most precious, going on to explain how the colors represented his younger days. As it turns out, Jin had the same idea and was furious that Jimin "stole" it.

Jin quickly decided to choose something else, and he announced that his treasure was "wealth", the complete opposite of what Jimin picked. When BTS started protesting Jin's choice, he just remarked, "Is there anyone who doesn't think money is important?" and defended his choice.

3) The "Jeon Jungkook" and "SUGAr" Kingdoms named by BTS

The BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom partnership also gave the members the chance to name the kingdoms that their special characters would inhabit. The K-pop boy band named the spaces intuitively. With j-hope calling his kingdom Hopeful Kingdom, and RM naming it after his favorite snack, the members' personalities were reflected in the names.

SUGA named his kingdom "Jeon Jung Kook" because Jung Kook rhymes with the Korean word for kingdom, while V decided to follow suit and name his kingdom "SUGAr". Funnily enough, SUGA refused to enter V's kingdom because he found its name "weird".

4) Jung Kook's artistic skills being praised

Known for his incredible art, Jung Kook showed off his skills in the BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom collab as well while giving details about his kingdom, which he called "Kingdom with Luv" or more accurately, "A Kingdom of Small Things" based on the Korean title of BTS' hit Boy with Luv.

Members praised the drawings by the Euphoria singer, with leader RM talking about the s'mores that made up the castle and fountain in Jung Kook's kingdom. Jin and j-hope were also amazed at the youngest's skills, with the former referring to him as a "developer."

Jung Kook's pencil sketches stole the show, but his initial explanation did not please Jin, who asked the maknae to elaborate on his drawing further. This caused Jung Kook to playfully scold his "brother" because he expected Jin to be able to read him "like a book." The exchange will surely cause viewers to chuckle at the dynamic between the youngest and the eldest.

5) j-hope choosing V as the member he wanted in his Kingdom

Each member had to choose another member to add to the Kingdoms they created. The group's main dancer, j-hope, decided to pick V because he had a "way with words." V chimed in, saying that his words were "sharper than a knife," which j-hope said would make the monsters shrivel. The exchange caused RM and Jin to crack up, and is bound to induce laughter in viewers too.

BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom's collaboration has resulted in more enjoyable content for ARMYs to enjoy. The group has also lent their voices to the avatars in the game, which adds another special touch to the partnership for fans.

While gearing up for the concert in Busan (which will be streamed on WeVerse for free) on October 20, fans can enjoy the latest Run BTS episode, which shows the group trying out flying yoga, leading to many hysterical moments.

