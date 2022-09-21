BTS Busan Concert : Septet announce schedule of 'weekly content' to keep ARMYs on their toes till D-Day

BTS Busan Concert is right around the corner, and the boys are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. The K-pop septet has now released a month-long jam-packed schedule of weekly content that will be released to get ARMYs warmed up before the final show.

The K-pop group announced through the Weverse app on September 20 the schedule for the 'Yet to Come in Busan' Concert.

"Weverse prepared a list of BTS videos that'll help you warm up for the concert over the course of 4 weeks! We put together a highlight out of all the beloved BTS content. ARMY all over the globe will be able to stream them on Weverse LIVE! "

The content is being released to hype the audience before the 90-minute-long concert at Busan Asia Stadium on October 15. The Busan Concert is being held as a free event by the K-pop group to support South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030. The group is set to perform before an audience of about 100,000 at the event. The Expo will be held in Busan if South Korea wins the bid against countries like Russia, Ukraine, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Italy.

Here is the schedule for the month-long weekly content to be released by BTS

The free concert in Busan is one of the most awaited events of the year, and ARMYs are undoubtedly ecstatic.

The K-pop group has already been bombarding fans with new content like individual photofolios and cover shoots every other day, and fans have hardly had time to breathe. However, the news announcement for the weekly 'gear-up' to the concert seems like icing on the cake.

Weverse has released the full schedule of all content available for fans, along with the exact date, time, and duration of each video.

We have listed the full schedule below :

Week 1: Have fun with Best of Run BTS.

Duration: 120 mins.

Date and Time: Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 6.00 pm KST.

Fans can reminisce the hilarious moments of the group's much-loved variety show.

Week 2: Explore the world with Adventures of BTS.

Duration: 120 mins.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 6.00 pm KST.

Fans can accompany the group on a memorable trip across the globe.

Week 3: Revisit the classics with BTS Legendary Performances.

Duration: 120 mins.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 6.00 pm KST.

Fans can revisit some of the K-pop group's most iconic performances. Their charisma and infectious energy will attract fans.

Week 4: BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE + BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE + BTS Legendary Performances.

Duration: 360 mins.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:10 am KST.

11.10 am (KST) - BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

12.40 pm (KST) - BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE

2.30 pm (KST) BTS Legendary Performances

The globally released documentaries will be shown back-to-back to take fans down memory lane.

In other news, the K-pop idols are awaiting government orders regarding their military enlistment issue. The group recently announced a sudden break from group activities to focus on individual projects.

J-hope also surprised fans by appearing in Crush's new music video, Rush Hour.

