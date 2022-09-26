4 BTS collabs that amazed ARMYs: September 2022 edition

BTS’ uncontested success over the last few years has made it impossible for other artists and brands to set aside any opportunities for collaboration. Whether it is McDonald's, one of the biggest chains in the fast food industry, or the leading multinational conglomerate Samsung, companies from around the world have worked with the Dynamite crooners.

Various globally-renowned artists like Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Steve Aoki, Lauv, Jason Derulo, and Nicki Minaj, among others, have also registered a successful collab with the Bangtan Boys. The septet’s work ethic, assiduity, and humility have attracted tons of appreciation and admiration and continue to be some of the most significant reasons why labels and brands want to work with them.

In light of this, let’s look at some of the most recent collaborations that the seven-member group served ARMYs with, in September 2022.

Four BTS collaborations that created waves on the internet this September 2022

1) BTS X Cookie Run: Kingdom

BTS’ collab with the popular mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom by Devsisters for the in-game collaboration ‘Brave Together’ has caused a stir among ARMYs. The collaboration is ready to offer a 'Cookie Run' version of the K-pop boy band. With specially crafted BTS-themed maps and an in-game concert, the boy band has set the tone for the upcoming days and has found ways to keep AMRYs buried neck deep in the game.

As of writing, three characters based on members RM, Jin, and SUGA have been introduced. The pre-registration period is scheduled from September 24 to October 12, 2022. Undoubtedly, Cookie Run: Kingdom has wrapped fans in its enthusiasm and festive fervor.

2) j-hope and Crush

BTS’ sunshine j-hope teamed up with South Korea’s star Crush to release Rush Hour on September 22, 2022. j-hope has taken his solo career to new heights with Jack In The Box and the Lollapalooza performance, and this new collab follows a similar path.

The K-pop idol is seen doing his iconic Mic Drop steps and winning hearts akin to his nature. Crush, on the other hand, flaunts his candid demeanor and indulges in a fun bromance with the Arson singer. Fans went gaga after the official release of the song and swooned over the two artists all over social media and the internet.

3) RM and Balming Tiger

BTS’ leader Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, collaborated with one of South Korea’s favorite musical collective, Balming Tiger. The bolt from the blue collab invited massive anticipation from ARMYs and the duo didn’t disappoint. They released Sexy NUKIM on September 1, 2022, and checked all the boxes to serve an invigorating track.

The hip-hop number follows a rhythmic pattern and rap flow from start to finish. According to Billboard, the music video is a “multifaceted visual experience boasting a cinematic storyline” with several trippy camera effects and pleasing close-up shots. RM appears in a white shirt paired with a black blazer and brandishes his modest yet brazen persona.

4) Hyundai X FIFA World Cup Campaign

BTS made headlines after the official account of the FIFA World Cup announced the “Hyundai Goal of the Century Pledge” giveaway event on July 29, 2022. The boy band took on the project as Hyundai brand ambassadors, which sent fans into a frenzy. The CEO of the company Jaehoon Chang said,

“As one of the most influential global artists in the world, BTS and their music greatly influence our society to develop in a positive direction. Through the World Cup campaign, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up.”

They are all set to release the theme song for the Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign which will be a remake of Yet To Come, the title song of their June 2022 album Proof. Hyundai, on September 22, 2022, released an official preview of the song, which has created waves on the internet. The group is riding such high stakes and yet their calm energy and dedication has convinced fans of the grand success that is yet to come.

With BTS reserving all the spots and opportunities to their name, fans wonder what could be the next big thing for the boy band. As they explore their solo careers, due to their temporary break from group activities, ARMYs manifest to see all seven members regroup in the weeks to come.

