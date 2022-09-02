“Only RM could do this”: Balming Tiger dishes praise on BTS’ leader for his contribution to Sexy Nukim

On September 1, Balming Tiger released their highly anticipated single Sexy Nukim featuring BTS leader RM. Since its release, the song has garnered much praise from fans and is already sitting at 2.6 million views on YouTube.

ARMYs loved the song, especially its low-register rap and "smooth like butter" lyrics. BTS' leader is the first artist outside their group to feature in one of Balming Tiger's songs.

When asked what it was like to collaborate with the BTS member, they dished their reason for reaching out to him in an interview with the DIY magazine. They revealed it came about naturally while making the song and deemed him the best fit for the job.

“There was a part we thought only RM could do while we were making a group song, and we asked him through an acquaintance around us.”

BTS ARMY are thoroughly impressed with RM’s part in Sexy Nukim

It has been more than 24 hours since Balming Tiger released their much-awaited single Sexy Nukim featuring Bangtan's frontman, and ARMYs cannot get enough of the song.

The BTS member looked dapper in a classic suit with neatly combed hair and statement rings, looking debonair. Fans are not only in awe of the Bangtan member's amazing rap and visuals but also the smooth lyrics, which RM is credited for.

Sexy Nukim was performed by Balming Tiger members BJ WNJN, Omega Sapien, and Mudd the Student. However, fans feel the song can be renamed "Sexy Namjoon."

vale @kkukstudio "girl you can keep it low while we do the ride" NAMJOON'S INSANE BEJSWLLW



"girl you can keep it low while we do the ride" NAMJOON'S INSANE BEJSWLLW https://t.co/F1AtynePYF

Balming Tiger revealed that the Bangtan member loved the song and added his verse which was also used for the final version. They also agreed with the rap flow he created for the verse and showered praise for his amazing work ethic and dedication to the project despite being busy.

Balming Tiger also agreed that the adjectives best used to describe the Bangtan leader are "charming" and "humble." His part is irreplaceable in the song, and ARMYs also agreed.

“Keep it PG 13” is what ARMYs are saying.

ARMYs agree that the BTS member definitely "ate his part," which in internet language means he nailed his rap.

sass⁷ @sassthv @kkukstudio no guillotine can take away the head im bout to give him @kkukstudio no guillotine can take away the head im bout to give him https://t.co/0YfAFIDsqW

The BTS member penned the lyrics for his part, and fans are in awe of his amazing songwriting skills. Even though the song is s*xually suggestive in nature, it is still classy and never vulgar.

jjungkook @namedillegirl what do you mean by that what do you mean by that https://t.co/RtIyygvKsk

Some fans also deduced a different, deeper meaning from the song, and honestly, it reflects his deep understanding and commitment to his art and the responsibility that comes with it.

fawz⁷ @agustranda i need u guys to understand the implications of namjoon calling luxury cars cheap, saying he has no time to be lonely, telling them to ride low while he paints them. immortalizing them as a work of art and his creation, more expensive and worthy than anything else i need u guys to understand the implications of namjoon calling luxury cars cheap, saying he has no time to be lonely, telling them to ride low while he paints them. immortalizing them as a work of art and his creation, more expensive and worthy than anything else

Fans also noted that this is his 200th songwriting credit, and what better way to celebrate than Sexy Nukim.

For those unversed, Balming Tiger is a musical collective formed in 2018. It consists of talented artists, including director San Yawn, rapper Omega Sapien, DJ Abyss, music video directors Jan'Qui and Leesuho, singer-songwriters Sogumm, Wnjn, and Mudd the Student, and editor Henson.

They released their first single, I’m Sick, in the same year and are known to dabble in a multi-genre format as an alternative K-pop group.

More about BTS’ RM

BTS' multi-faceted leader, who goes by his real name Kim Nam-joon is an extremely talented rapper, songwriter, and performer and is fondly known as "President Namjoon" amongst ARMYs.

So far, he has released two mixtapes - RM (2015) and Mono (2018), and if fans' speculations are correct, he will be releasing his third album, "Neutral," sometime this year.

The talented BTS member will turn 28 on September 12, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das