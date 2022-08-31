BTS’ RM “summons” his members proving he is the “Iron Man” of the K-pop juggernaut group

If Bangtan members were cast in Marvel’s Avengers, BTS’ RM would definitely be Iron Man.

Meeting BTS is every fan’s ultimate dream, and attending a Bangtan concert is the perfect tick-off from every ARMY’s bucket list. While we await for BTS’ next world tour and them coming back from their much-needed break, a clip from one of their previous concerts has recently gained traction on social media.

In the clip, BTS’ RM, who is also the leader of the group, walks alone towards the camera. He makes a hand gesture and “summons” Bangtan’s oldest members Jin and SUGA. Similarly he “summons” members j-hope and Jung Kook, and then the 95 liners V and Jimin to complete the “BTS Avengers” squad.

BTS ARMY have the best reactions to Bangtan’s Avengers moment

Bangtan as the Avengers, led by BTS' RM, with the "Avengers" theme playing in the background, is the serotonin boost we need today.

ARMYs, of course, took to social media to react to this iconic moment from Bangtan’s concert history.

Fans agreed that BTS’ RM was “too hot” for this.

ARMYs also term the talented septet as “superheroes”, because fans agree BTS’ music has saved their lives.

Fans are of the opinion that BTS’ RM is a “class act” and well we cannot agree more.

BTS’ RM summoning members like this is ARMYs favourite thing.

If we could recast Bangtan as Avengers, we would cast BTS leader RM as Iron Man, SUGA as Captain America or should we say, "Captain Korea", Jung Kook as Spiderman, j-hope as Black Panther, Jin as Star-lord, V as Thor, and Jimin as Black Widow.

BTS will return to Busan for their global tour, and we hope to see more epic moments like this in the future.

BTS’ RM hangs out with BIGBANG’s Taeyang at a book launch event; Fans demand a collab

It is not every day one sees “legends meeting legends” but this is exactly what happened when Bangtan's RM met BIGBANG’s Taeyang at a book launch event.

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, BTS leader RM took to his personal Instagram stories to share a picture with BIGBANG’s Taeyang at a book launch party held by Mok Press, a publishing company run by photographer Mok Jungwook.

He tagged their official Instagram accounts in the caption and wrote "Congratulations."

BIGBANG’s Taeyang returned RM’s sentiment and posted a similar story on his Instagram.

ARMYS and VIPs are now demanding a collaboration between the two talented artists, and fans know it will be of "epic proportions", knowing their incredible potential.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang previously met Bangtan's RM at j-hope’s Jack in the Box listening party last month.

Bangtan's leader RM is currently gearing up for his upcoming collaboration with Balming Tiger, with the song SEXY NUKIM which will be released on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

