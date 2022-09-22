BTS peddle hope and dreams in Yet To Come (Hyundai ver) teaser for World Cup 2022 

BTS is back to doing what they know best. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Hyundai, the Korean automobile giant which BTS endorses, released a teaser video for BTS x Hyundai “Goal of the Century” campaign song for the upcoming 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

BTS members sing the title song Yet to Come from their anniversary anthology album Proof but in a Hyundai version, in the teaser video.

BTS members peddle love, hope and dreams in the 1-minute preview for the World Campaign song.

ARMYs, please note the BTS’ Yet to Come (Hyundai version) will be released on Friday, September 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 am IST) through worldwide music streaming platforms.

BTS members bat for a sustainable world in new World Cup campaign song with Hyundai

The Hyundai version is a remake of the septet's song Yet to Come, which is about hope, dreams, and aspirations and performed exceptionally well on the music charts.

The group's goal is to spread the message of creating a sustainable and livable world, as well as to show solidarity for it.

Naturally, ARMYs are excited for the song’s release and have taken to social media to share their excitement. “Can’t wait for the new Rock version of Yet to Come”, they say.

ARMYs urge one another to break the YouTube record of BTS’ summer song Butter.

eunbi🧨💗💜 @hello_brotherr @Kpop_Herald @gookiemin @BTS_twt @HMGnewsroom Let's break butter record of 108.2 million in 24 hours with this one...Army's we can do it.... let's gooooo...I'm so ready for it @Kpop_Herald @gookiemin @BTS_twt @HMGnewsroom Let's break butter record of 108.2 million in 24 hours with this one...Army's we can do it.... let's gooooo...I'm so ready for it💜💜💜✊✊✊✊✊

After Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance, Bangtan have certainly mastered singing flawlessly in English.

D_ᴀᴘᴏʙᴀɴɢᴘᴏ⁷ x Rush Hour 🏁 @D_twtBTS7 @Hyundai_Global

We goin' straight to the stars, they never though we'd make it this far

And now the vision is clear

The Goal of the century is here

And now we are ready to fly

In the magic of the past

Memories like gold

Well never let go

We're gonna run till a new tomorrow @bts_bighit New lyrics, new MVWe goin' straight to the stars, they never though we'd make it this farAnd now the vision is clearThe Goal of the century is hereAnd now we are ready to flyIn the magic of the pastMemories like goldWell never let goWe're gonna run till a new tomorrow @Hyundai_Global @bts_bighit New lyrics, new MV 😭We goin' straight to the stars, they never though we'd make it this farAnd now the vision is clearThe Goal of the century is hereAnd now we are ready to flyIn the magic of the pastMemories like goldWell never let goWe're gonna run till a new tomorrow https://t.co/Q5l7AdviAA

“Can’t wait to listen to it” ARMYs know it is going to be a super-hit song and we trust their intuition.

On July 28, it was announced that Bangtan members, who are Hyundai official ambassadors, will take part in Hyundai Motors' "Goal of the Century" sustainability campaign.

In 2018, Bangtan became ambassadors for 'Hyundai Motors' as models for the 'Hyundai Palisade.' They even did a lot of advertisements and campaigns for the brand. They will now be participating in Hyundai’s “Goal of the Century” campaign across the world and will also release the English-rock version of Yet To Come.

So far, two incredible songs have been released in preparation for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. These include Hayya Hayya, also known as Better Together by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and AISHA and Arhbo which has been performed by the talented Gims and Ozuna.

Another exciting piece of news for Bangtan fans is that Hyundai Motors plans to launch a cool TikTok challenge titled "TeamCentry12" for ARMYs worldwide on October 1 via Hyundai's official TikTok account.

HYBE releases an official statement clarifying the various ongoing reports regarding BTS’ “2030 World Expo”

HYBE has finally issued a statement clarifying the ongoing reports regarding Bangtan's "2030 World Expo" Busan concert.

They clarified that a significant portion of Bangtan's Busan concert expenses would be covered by corporate sponsorship, online streaming advertisements, THE CITY subsidiary enterprise and other important organizations.

They clarified that the remaining amount will be paid by the company and that Bangtan members aren't taking any fees and are committed to providing a fun and amazing experience for the fans.

HYBE reiterated that the company and Bangtan members are proud to contribute to the country and have worked hard to keep expenses under control so that no one party is burdened financially.

Bangtan's Busan concert aims to triple South Korea's economic effects, and because Korea is considered an underdog in the Expo bid competition, they are committed to putting their best foot forward.

In other news, 100 Bangtan songs have each received 100 million Spotify streams, making them the third act to do so after Drake and Bad Bunny. They are the first Korean and Asian act to accomplish this.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far