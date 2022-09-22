6 BTS songs that were sneakily added to K-dramas: Dynamite, Go Go, and more

BTS songs being played in K-dramas is perhaps the most exciting and intriguing crossover ever. The combination of these two crafts ensures a delightful time. Whether one is a K-drama enthusiast or an ARMY, they are bound to have a blast.

The Hallyu wave has engulfed people with its Korean influence. From binge-watching K-drama episodes to attempting various K-pop choreographies, Koreaboos have done it all. BTS's ever-growing and expanding fandom has also contributed to attracting more audiences to the industry. This is also cashed upon by K-drama makers who sneakily add their references and songs to garner more support.

Multiple K-dramas such as Goblin, Business Proposal, and Hwarang, among others, have featured BTS songs in the most sneaky and clever ways. These songs make up for an excellent element and keep their viewers hooked.

Six BTS Songs that were sneakily added to K-dramas

1) Go Go - Racket Boys

The 2021 popular K-drama Racket Boys was a fun and refreshing watch for many. Among the many memorable moments from the show, the sneaky addition of a BTS song takes the trophy. After losing all their badminton matches, the boys make their way back, however, they have a unique way of having fun. They celebrate by singing BTS' Go Go, and the scene exudes joy.

2) Even If I Die, It's You - Hwarang

The much-loved K-drama Hwarang, starring Korea's heartthrobs Park Seo-joon, V, Park Hyun-sik, Go Ara, and Choi Min-ho, among others, also featured a BTS song. The iconic sword dance scene in the K-drama is based on the tunes of Even If I Die It's You, a song by BTS' V and Jin. The choreography is inspired by SHINee's Sherlock, as confessed by Park Seo-joon in a promo interview. Moreover, the track is also used as an OST in K-drama.

3) The Truth Untold - My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Starring Cha Eun-woo, Soo-hyang, Jo Woo-ri, and Kwak Dong-yeon as the main leads, the 2018 K-drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty was a massive hit worldwide. The credit for its popularity lies not only in the plot but also in the choice of songs. Added with extreme subtlety, as a backdrop song in the club, BTS' The Truth Untold was the perfect fit for the scene. The show also featured DNA in episode 7.

4) Dynamite - Business Proposal

The 2022 rom-com Business Proposal met with immense success both domestically and internationally. The show stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah and is based on the webtoon of the same name. While it was full of comedic scenes, episode 9 brought its A-game to the table. The drinks were named after famous BTS songs such as Dynamite and Blood, Sweat and Tears, which cracked up the audience.

5) Boy in Luv - Goblin

Starring Gong Yoo in the lead role with Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae, this 2016 show was sole-handily responsible for expanding the K-drama viewer base. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, did not shy away from mentioning the biggest K-pop boy band sneakily. Secretary Kim performed the 2014 BTS song Boy in Luv while proposing a potential gift for Ji Eun-Tak to Duk-Hwa.

However, Goblin is not the only K-drama to have mentioned this song, as it also made its way into School 2017, starring Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Se-jeong, Jang Dong-yoon, Han Sun-hwa, and Han Joo-wan.

6) Blood, Sweat, and Tears - Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

The 2016 K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is another drama that added a BTS song. Episode 3 of the show featured BTS' Blood, Sweat, and Tears playing as the backdrop track at the restaurant where the scene is set up. The show stars Lee Sung-kyung with Nam Joo-hyuk in the lead role and is inspired by the life of Olympic gold-medalist Jang Mi-ran.

These BTS songs form the tip of the iceberg. Many K-dramas, Life On Mars, Imaginary Cat, My Golden Life, Second 20s, and Kill Me Heal Me, among others, have also mentioned BTS tracks innovatively. BTS members have also reciprocated this generosity by recommending various K-dramas through social media.

