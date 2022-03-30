BTS mention in popular K-Drama A Business Proposal sends fans into a frenzy

Two major BTS call-outs in the popular K-drama, A Business Proposal, have sent K-drama fans and ARMYs into a frenzy.

In episode nine of A Business Proposal, Shin Ha-ri had to attend a company dinner. During the dinner party, Mr. Gye, decided to make a round of soju bombs.

These soju bombs are made using a little trick of ensuring that the soju in the shot glass falls into the beer glass. But Mr. Gye had other plans. Since these drinks are considered a 'bomb', the show used this opportunity to make obvious BTS references.

While making the drink, he mentions how he made it using his blood, sweat and tears - a reference that ARMYs and fans cannot miss. But it does not end there. Before adding the beer to the shot glass, Mr Gye proudly stated that the drink he is making is called The Dynamite drink.

Before announcing the drink's name, he even hums the tune of Dynamite while mimicking one of the song's most popular hook-step. This reference was much appreciated by drama fans and ARMYs alike!

In episode 10 of the show, a certain character made a reference to band member Jungkook. Fans circulated another clip where Jungkook stole the spotlight. In the clip, one character mentioned that another character looked as handsome as Jungkook.

These overt references are the talk of the internet. Fans took to the internet to express how they felt about this.

This 40 second BTS cameo generated a lot of internet buzz. Though everyone generally expressed their excitement, they also had their reactions to it. A few netizens responded by wondering if the drama's writers are die-hard ARMY.

One netizen adored that the drama character created a BTS inspired drink. The netizen also hinted that with a sparkler, there was a subtle hint towards another hit track, Fire.

Fans are also reacting to another snippet from the show where a character called Jungkook is handsome.

Another netizen wondered how Jungkook would react to this reference.

нина⁷･˚ *･｡.🐱 @vminw0rld wait didn't jungkook say he watched a business proposal 🧍 wha...what were his reactions to "a handsome guy who looks like jungkook" and that whole purple sweater performance wait didn't jungkook say he watched a business proposal 🧍 wha...what were his reactions to "a handsome guy who looks like jungkook" and that whole purple sweater performance

Earlier this month, Jungkook took to social media and answered a Q&A where he admitted that he was all caught up with the show, hinting that he is a fan of the show.

Fans circulated speculation that Jungkook was well aware of this reference before the episode aired.

Most ARMYs and netizens find the reference extremely amusing and lovely at the same time. This mass reaction of amusement and glee stems from sheer unexpectedness. They're eager to see if the show will have more pleasant surprises like this.

Edited by Somava Das